Mookie Betts hits grand slam as Red Sox rout Yankees

A monster night by Mookie Betts kept the Red Sox rolling.

Betts hit a grand slam and scored five times, leading Chris Sale and Boston over the New York Yankees 14-1 Tuesday for its ninth straight victory. The Red Sox improved to 9-1 for the first time in franchise history.

Betts went 4-for-4 and drove in four runs. His third career slam cleared the Green Monster in left field and capped a nine-run burst in the sixth inning that turned the first matchup of the season between the longtime rivals into a rout.

“I just got some good pitches to hit and put some good swings on it today,” Betts said. “I think just all of us putting together good at-bats kind of wears guys down.”

Manager Alex Cora has been pushing his new team to be aggressive in the strike zone. He sat down with Betts this spring and showed the All-Star outfielder how effective he can be when he does.

“A slugger leading off,” Cora said. “He’s going to make contact. But now he understands that he can do damage in the strike zone.”

Betts joined Ken Griffey Jr. (1996) as the only players to have four hits, five runs and four RBIs in a game against the Yankees.

Sale (1-0) allowed one run in six innings, scattering eight hits. He struck out eight without a walk.

He said the run support helped him settle in.

“The biggest key is it just allows you to go out there and throw strikes,” Sale said. “You’re not too worried about making mistakes.”

Boston’s starting pitchers improved to 6-0 on the season.

Hanley Ramirez went 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Andrew Benintendi added a two-run triple, along with a double.

Luis Severino (2-1) allowed five runs and eight hits in five innings.

Aaron Judge had three hits for the Yankees, a drive off Sale over the center field wall in the fifth for his third home run of the season.

The highest profile acquisitions both teams showed a little something at the plate after early-season slumps

Boston’s J.D. Martinez went 1-for-5, but had a two-run double in the sixth.

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-4. He struck out his first two times up against Sale, and has now fanned 22 times in 46 at-bats.

“It’s good progress,” Stanton said. “We’ve got two more here, so pick up where I left off here today and get it going. “

He said his introduction to the rivalry was “cool.”

“Not a cool outcome, but it was cool to see the passion and what goes on,” he said.

Of Boston’s nine runs in the sixth, six were unearned.

The Yankees brought in Chasen Shreve with two outs in the inning and runners at first and second. He hit Jackie Bradley Jr. with the first pitch to load the bases, and Christian Vazquez followed with a grounder that Miguel Andujar botched at third, allowing Martinez to score on the error.

Brock Holt walked and Betts cleared the bases to put the Red Sox up 14-1.

Angels 11, Rangers 1

In Arlington, Texas, Mike Trout and Andrelton Simmons each homered, and Albert Pujols had two more hits in his push to 3,000 for Los Angeles, which is 9-3 for the first time since 1982.

Angels rookie two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani grounded out as a pinch hitter in the ninth after not playing in the series opener Monday night. Ohtani will DH in the series finale Wednesday.

Blue Jays 2, Orioles 1

In Baltimore, Aaron Sanchez lost his no-hit bid when the Orioles’ Tim Beckham led off the eighth inning with a sharp grounder through the legs of third baseman Josh Donaldson, and Curtis Granderson hit a tiebreaking homer in the ninth to carry Toronto.

Seeking to throw the second no-hitter in Blue Jays history — Dave Stieb did it in 1990 — Sanchez (1-1) gave up three hits in the eighth.

Twins 4, Astros 1

In Minneapolis, Jake Odorizzi grinded through six innings for his first win with the Twins, and leadoff man Brian Dozier walked a career-high four times.

Odorizzi (1-0) struggled with control on another cold night in Minnesota but eventually settled in during his first home start since being acquired from Tampa Bay in February. He allowed a run on five walks and five hits.

Mariners 8, Royals 3

In Kansas City, Felix Hernandez pitched into the sixth inning, Guillermo Heredia homered and Seattle bounced back from a blowout loss to rout the Royals.

Hernandez (2-1), who was shelled his last time out in San Francisco, allowed three runs, six hits and a walk in 5⅔ innings. His only big mistake came in the fourth, when Mike Moustakas turned on a 2-1 pitch and sent a two-run homer screaming into the right-field fountains.

Rays 6, White Sox 5

In Chicago, Blake Snell pitched one-hit ball and struck out 10 through six innings and Tampa Bay kept the White Sox winless at home this season.

Chicago dropped to 0-5 at Guaranteed Rate Field. The White Sox have never lost their first six at home in franchise history dating to 1901.

Indians 2, Tigers 1

In Cleveland, Roberto Perez hit a leadoff home run in the eighth inning against reliever Alex Wilson, lifting the Indians over Detroit.

The Indians beat the Tigers for the ninth straight time.

Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4

In San Francisco, Andrew McCutchen hit a bases-loaded single for his second walk-off of the Giants’ homestand.

McCutchen lined the first pitch he got from Jorge De La Rosa (0-1) for a clean single into left-center and his 10th career game-ending hit. His previous walk-off was just last Saturday, when he hit a three-run homer to sink the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 14th inning.

Mets 8, Marlins 6

In Miami, Yoenis Cespedes snapped a slump with a two-run double to break a tie in the ninth inning, giving New York the best 10-game start in franchise history.

The Mets (9-1) earned their seventh consecutive victory, their longest winning streak in two years. Asdrubal Cabrera hit a pair of solo homers for New York, which blew a three-run lead and then came from behind.

Cardinals 5, Brewers 3 (11)

In St. Louis, Matt Carpenter hit a two-run home run with no outs in the 11th inning to lift the Cardinals.

Carpenter turned around a pitch from J.J. Hoover (0-1) for the third game-ending homer of his career. It capped a night in which St. Louis rallied from one-run deficits in the ninth and 10th innings.

Pirates 8, Cubs 5

In Chicago, Ivan Nova pitched seven solid innings, Francisco Cervelli hit a three-run homer and Pittsburgh ruined the Cubs’ home opener.

Not even the presence of Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the 98-year-old chaplain of the Loyola basketball team, could help the Cubs. She threw out a ceremonial first pitch at Wrigley Field.

Dodgers 4, Athletics 0

In Los Angeles, Ryu Hyun-jin cruised through six innings of one-hit ball and Corey Seager hit one of three Dodgers homers.

Ryu (1-0) rebounded from a rocky season debut to shut down Oakland. He struck out eight and walked one, handing off to the bullpen after just 90 pitches. Ryu also walked and singled in two plate appearances.

Nationals 4, Braves 1

In Washington, Stephen Strasburg threw eight scoreless innings and Ryan Zimmerman had a two-run triple.

Strasburg (2-1) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out eight, at one point retiring 12 in a row. He didn’t allow a runner past second base.

Padres 5, Rockies 2

In Denver, Joey Lucchesi got his first major league win thanks to a go-ahead three-run homer from Hunter Renfroe in the seventh inning.

Reliever Kazuhisa Makita threw a scoreless inning of relief for San Diego.

Phillies 6, Reds 1

In Philadelphia, Aaron Nola pitched eight stellar innings and Scott Kingery hit a grand slam.

Nola (1-0) gave up three hits while striking out six and walking three as the Phillies won for the fourth time in five games. The Reds have lost three in a row.