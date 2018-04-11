Roma stuns Barcelona in Champions League quarterfinals

With his arms held out wide and his mouth gaping open, Kostas Manolas started running and yelling uncontrollably. Then he patted his chest and was mobbed by his Roma teammates.

Manolas, a center back known more for his defensive skills then his attacking abilities, had just scored one of the most memorable goals in Roma’s history.

His header from a corner in the 82nd minute Tuesday put Roma into the Champions League semifinals and knocked out five-time champion Barcelona following one of the most extraordinary comebacks the competition has ever seen.

Roma won 3-0 to overturn a three-goal deficit and advance on away goals, having entered the game as massive underdogs after losing the first leg of their quarterfinal 4-1 against a Lionel Messi-led team that was one of the big favorites to win the competition.

“I don’t care about becoming part of Roma’s history. I’m just happy that the squad has reached the Champions League semifinals by beating a great team like Barcelona,” Manolas said. “In the first leg they denied us two penalties but tonight we showed that Roma can play with and beat anyone.”

The atmosphere inside the Stadio Olimpico was deafening as Roma unexpectedly dominated.

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco acknowledged before the match that his team needed a “miracle” to advance, and they got the start they needed when Edin Dzeko controlled an over-the-top pass between two defenders after six minutes and poked in his sixth goal in this season’s competition.

Then near the hour mark, Dzeko earned a penalty that Daniele De Rossi converted to set the stage for Manolas’ late header.

“It is for moments like this that it is so beautiful to live for these colors,” recently retired former Roma captain Francesco Totti tweeted, adding “Daje Roma!” — “Go Roma” in Roman dialect — followed by two heart emojis in yellow and red.

Messi and fellow Barcelona forward Luis Suarez hardly threatened as Roma dominated possession for long stretches and stifled the Catalan club with high pressure.

Roma capitalized on its aerial threat through Dzeko and Patrik Schick and its stifling defense forced Barcelona into a series of uncharacteristic misplaced passes.

“They showed attitude and for whatever reason we didn’t know how to respond, or to make chances,” Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets said. “For that reason they were better in all aspects tonight.”

It’s the first time that Roma has reached the last four since it lost the 1984 final to Liverpool on penalties in its own stadium — and it’s the third straight year that Barcelona has been eliminated at this stage.

“It’s a possibility that this might be my last game in the Champions League but right now this is hard for all the team, all of us,” Barcelona captain Andrea Iniesta said after setting a record with his 22nd match in the quarterfinals. “We so wanted to win this tournament but we’ve failed to do so again.

“It’s really tough. It seems untrue. Very hard to accept. With the advantage we had we went out because we really did things badly. The Champions League punishes you for that.”

Liverpool also reached the semifinals after recovering from conceding a goal inside two minutes against Manchester City to win 2-1 thanks to second-half strikes by Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool weathered a “whirlwind” start from City — as manager Juergen Klopp described it — to advance 5-1 on aggregate.

“I really think they are the best team in the world at the moment,” Klopp said of City. “But I knew we could beat them. That doesn’t make us the better team, but it’s football. It’s the cool thing in the game, that it’s still possible.”

City’s players gave it everything but were left in a precarious position because of the 3-0 loss in the first leg at Anfield and, crucially, its lack of an away goal.

Gabriel Jesus’ goal raised belief inside Etihad Stadium that City could do what only two teams had done before tonight and overturn at least a three-goal first-leg deficit in the Champions League knockout stage.

City hit the post through Bernardo Silva and had a goal by Leroy Sane incorrectly disallowed for offside in the last minutes of the first half.

“At halftime, we said if we scored a goal it would change the atmosphere,” Klopp said.

Enter Salah. In the 57th minute, the Egypt forward pounced on a loose ball in City’s area after goalkeeper Ederson Moraes saved at the feet of Sadio Mane. Salah skipped round Ederson and showed composure to lift his shot over sprawling City defender Aymeric Laporte near the goal-line.

With City now needing four goals in barely half an hour to advance, Liverpool knew a spot in the last four for the first time in 10 years was there for the taking. Firmino made sure of it by curling in the team’s second goal in the 77th.

“They are a tough team with a top manager,” City manager Pep Guardiola said of Liverpool. “I would say they deserve to get in the final.”