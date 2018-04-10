2020 Olympic torch relay focused on highlighting Japan’s recovery from disaster
Yoshiro Mori, head of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee, speaks to reporters on Tuesday. | KYODO

2020 Olympic torch relay focused on highlighting Japan’s recovery from disaster

AP

The torch relay for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will showcase Japan’s recovery from the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami, local organizers said Tuesday.

Upon its arrival in Japan, the Olympic flame will be put on display at various locations in Tohoku to help underscore Japan’s recovery from the disaster that took more than 18,000 lives and triggered meltdowns at the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The torch relay will spend three days in Fukushima, Iwate and Miyagi, the three prefectures hit hardest by the disaster.

While reconstruction from the disaster is making steady progress, more than 70,000 people are still displaced from their communities.

The relay will also spend three days in each of the four prefectures hosting multiple competitions during the Olympics and 15 days in the Tokyo Metropolitan area.

While the precise starting point and route has yet to be announced, the torch relay will cover all 47 prefectures in Japan.

Organizers said the route will include numerous regional and national landmarks before reaching Tokyo.

LATEST OLYMPICS STORIES

Norwegian biathlon star Ole Einar Bjoerndalen walks past the Olympic rings at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games.
Sapporo declares official interest in hosting 2026 Winter Games
Seven countries including Japan have expressed official interest in hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics, the International Olympic Committee announced Tuesday. The seven National Olympic Committees...
Image Not Available
Milan, Turin to present joint bid for 2026 Games
Milan and Turin are to present a joint bid for the 2016 Winter Olympics, the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) said on Thursday. CONI sent a letter of intent to the International Olympic ...
Japan's (from left) Yurika Yoshida, Chinami Yoshida, Satsuki Fujisawa, Yumi Suzuki and Mari Motohashi celebrate after defeating Great Britain to win the bronze medal in women's curling at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Feb. 24.
Curling charms flying off shelves at shrine in Olympic bronze medalists' hometown
Miniature curling stone charms have become a sold-out success at a shrine in the hometown of the Japanese women's curling team which won bronze at the recent Pyeongchang Olympics. In add...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Yoshiro Mori, head of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee, speaks to reporters on Tuesday. | KYODO

, , ,