Max Scherzer tosses two-hit shutout, steals first base in big leagues

Max Scherzer’s fifth big league shutout was all well and good, of course. His 10 strikeouts and zero walks Monday were terrific, too.

The most memorable part of the night for the two-time reigning NL Cy Young Award winner as he led the Nationals past the Atlanta Braves 2-0 to end Washington’s five-game losing skid and get the team back to .500? His first stolen base since high school.

“Finally! I’ve been yelling at Matt Williams, and I’ve been yelling at Dusty Baker, like, ‘Let me go!’ ” he said, referring to former Washington managers.

“There’s obviously situations where I feel like I’m fast enough,” Scherzer said with a grin.

Then, taking a playful jab at former teammate Jayson Werth, Scherzer continued with this punch line: “If J-Dub can steal a base, so can I.”

On the mound, Scherzer (2-1) made a slight tweak with the way he holds the baseball, making his sure his fingers were on top of the ball and not on its side, and didn’t let the Braves push a runner beyond first base. Atlanta only produced two singles, by Kurt Suzuki in the second and Nick Markakis in the fifth, and neither advanced.

So even Scherzer managed to get farther than that: He swiped second after singling off reliever Peter Moylan in the seventh.

Howie Kendrick delivered all the offense Washington needed with a two-run double off Julio Teheran (0-1) in the first inning.

Royals 10, Mariners 0

In Kansas City, Jakob Junis carried a no-hit bid into the seventh inning, and the hosts scored more runs than they had in their last six games combined.

Junis (2-0) hit three batters and walked two, but the quick-working right-hander did not allow a hit until Daniel Vogelbach’s grounder up the middle with one out in the seventh.

Seattle designated hitter Ichiro Suzuki , who batted eighth, went 0-for-3.

Brewers 5, Cardinals 4 (10)

In St. Louis, in his Cardinals debut, Greg Holland walked four batters in the 10th inning and forced home the go-ahead run.

Astros 2, Twins 0

In Minneapolis, Justin Verlander struck out nine over seven dominant innings, and Carlos Correa had two hits and scored twice.

Verlander (2-0) was in control throughout on a chilly night. The right-hander gave up three hits and walked one while helping the reigning World Series champions match their best 11-game start by going 9-2.

Mets 4, Marlins 2

In Miami, Noah Syndergaard allowed one earned run in six innings and New York (8-1) won its sixth consecutive game to match the best start in team history.

Marlins reliever Junichi Tazawa worked 1⅓ innings. He allowed a hit and two walks and struck out two.

Diamondbacks 2, Giants 1

In San Francisco, Zack Godley pitched seven scoreless innings, Paul Goldschmidt had an RBI triple and Arizona edged the hosts.

Blue Jays 7, Orioles 1

In Baltimore, Steve Pearce homered in a third successive game, Josh Donaldson tacked on a ninth-inning grand slam and Toronto beat the hosts before 7,915 fans, the lowest paid crowd in Camden Yards history.

Game-time temperature was 6.6 C, and a slight mist made the conditions even more miserable.

Angels 8, Rangers 3

In Arlington, Texas, Albert Pujols hit his 616th career homer, Martin Maldonado had two RBI singles along with an evasive move to score a run and Los Angeles (8-3) extended its best start in more than three decades.

Indians 2, Tigers 0

In Cleveland, Corey Kluber (1-1) struck out 13, pitching two-hit ball for eight innings and leading the Indians in snow flurries past Detroit.

Phillies 6, Reds 5

In Philadelphia, pinch hitter Nick Williams hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the eighth.

Padres 7, Rockies 6

In Denver, pitcher Clayton Richard homered into the second deck at Coors Field and San Diego weathered Carlos Gonzalez’s disputed home run.

Rays 5, White Sox 4

In Chicago, Mallex Smith matched a career high with four hits, Joey Wendle hit his first homer and Tampa Bay stopped an eight-game losing streak.

Pirates at Cubs — ppd.