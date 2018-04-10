Forward Rui Hachimura says he’s returning to Gonzaga for junior year

Forward Rui Hachimura has decided to return for his junior year at Gonzaga.

Hachimura said in a news release Sunday that he was looking forward to improving his game.

The 203-cm native of Toyama was one of Gonzaga’s most exciting players this season, despite coming off the bench, and had been listed on several NBA mock drafts.

Hachimura averaged 11.6 points in 20.7 minutes per game and led the Zags with 12.9 points in West Coast Conference games.

He’ll be joined in the front court next season by San Jose State transfer Brandon Clarke, sophomore Jacob Larsen and incoming freshman Fillip Petrusev.

Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie hasn’t announced if he’s returning or testing the NBA waters.