/

Packers’ Trevor Davis accused of making false bomb threat

AP

LOS ANGELES – Police say Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis was arrested after falsely claiming to have explosives while checking in for a flight at Los Angeles International Airport.

Airport police spokesman Rob Pedregon said Monday that Davis was booked on a charge of making a false bomb threat at an airport and released with a summons to appear in court.

He said Davis was checking in for a Hawaiian Airlines flight when an airline employee asked him whether he had any explosives in his bag.

Pedregon said Davis said “yes” and asked a woman he was traveling with, “Did you pack the explosives?”

Airline employees called police and Davis was arrested. The woman wasn’t charged.

The team said it was aware of the matter and was still gathering additional information.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

San Jose's Evander Kane will play in the first playoff game of his nine-year NHL career when the Sharks play Anaheim on Thursday night.
Sharks' Evander Kane eager for first playoffs in ninth season
Evander Kane followed a similar timeline after each of his first eight NHL regular seasons. Pack up the locker, say goodbye to teammates and get frustrated watching other players compete...
Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck has not played since having surgery for a partially torn labrum in January 2017, and is still not throwing regulation-sized footballs.
Andrew Luck expects to be a better QB following long recovery
Andrew Luck said all the right things on Monday. He feels good, hopes to be full go when training camp begins and believes he will be a better overall quarterback when he returns.
Rikako Ikee celebrates after winning the women’s 100-meter freestyle at the Japan Swimming Championships on Sunday.
Rikako Ikee leading Japan's swimming charge toward 2020 Tokyo Olympics
With the Summer Olympics coming to Japan in two years' time, some athletes are close to being ready for it and some still need a little more time to get into top shape. The Japan Swimming Champi...

, , ,