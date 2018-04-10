Fabio Capello says he’s retired after ‘last’ stint in China

Former Real Madrid and England coach Fabio Capello on Monday confirmed he has retired from soccer management and ruled himself out of the Italy coaching job.

The 71-year-old Italian had been linked with the vacant Italy coaching job after leaving Jiangsu Suning of the Chinese Super League last month.

“I’ve already had some experience with the English and Russian national teams, I wanted to try to train a club once again and Jiangsu was my last football experience,” Capello told Radio Rai.

“I did everything I wanted, I’m very happy with what I did, and now I am delighted to be a TV commentator. You always win in this role!”

Italy is seeking a successor to Gian Piero Ventura, who was fired after the national team missed out on World Cup qualification.