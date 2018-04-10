Raptors rally past Pistons for 59th victory
AP

DETROIT – On the second night of a back-to-back — with first place in the Eastern Conference already wrapped up — the Toronto Raptors easily could have packed it in after falling behind by 17 points.

That’s not what coach Dwane Casey wanted.

“We are taking these last games seriously, because now isn’t the time to let any bad habits into our game,” Casey said. “This week is about sharpening your habits to be ready for next week.”

Jonas Valanciunas scored 25 points, and the Raptors rallied for a 108-98 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. Toronto closed the second quarter on a 21-7 run, and the Raptors (59-22) also scored the first 13 points of the fourth.

Luke Kennard led Detroit with 20 points.

Thunder 115, Heat 93

In Miami Paul George scored 27 points, Russell Westbrook got his 25th triple-double of the season and Oklahoma City clinched a playoff spot with a win.

Cavaliers 123, Knicks 109

In New York, LeBron James had 26 points and 11 assists, Kevin Love scored 28 points and Cleveland got its 50th win.

Spurs 98, Kings 85

In San Antonio, Rudy Gay scored 18 points, Manu Ginobili had 17 and the Spurs rallied late to beat the Kings and clinch their 21st straight postseason appearance.

Nets 114, Bulls 105

In Brooklyn, Allen Crabbe scored 20 of his career-high 41 points in the first quarter and the Nets beat the Bulls.

Timberwolves 113, Grizzlies 94

In Minneapolis, Karl-Anthony Towns slammed his way to 24 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for the Timberwolves.

Bucks 102, Magic 86

In Milwaukee, Shabazz Muhammad scored a season-high 22 points as the Bucks beat the Magic.

Pelicans 113, Clippers 100

In Los Angeles, Anthony Davis scored 28 points, Nikola Mirotic had a double-double and the Pelicans beat the Clippers to clinch their first playoff berth in three years.

Nuggets 88, Trail Blazers 82

In Denver, Nikola Jokic posted his 10th triple-double of the season and the Nuggets kept their playoff hopes alive.

