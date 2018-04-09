Hornets hire Mitch Kupchak as general manager
Mitch Kupchak, seen attending a news conference as the Lakers general manager in an April 15, 2016, file photo, was hired as the Hornets' president of basketball operations and general manager on Sunday. | AP

/

AP

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – The Charlotte Hornets have hired Mitch Kupchak as president of basketball operations and general manager.

Hornets owner Michael Jordan called Kupchak, a fellow former North Carolina Tar Heel, a “proven winner” in a statement Sunday.

As a player and executive, Kupchak has been a part of 10 NBA championship teams. He won three as a player — one with the Washington Wizards and two with the Los Angeles Lakers — and seven as a Lakers executive.

He replaces Rich Cho, who was fired earlier this season. Charlotte has failed to make the playoffs in three of its last four seasons.

Kupchak, 63, is expected to be introduced at a news conference on Tuesday.

