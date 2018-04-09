Sixers claim franchise record-tying 14th straight win

Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown acknowledged that after he told his players and the media before the season began that the goal was to make the playoffs, it “wasn’t well received” by many in the cautious front office.

Turns out, Brown had the pulse of The Process. Not only are the Sixers headed to the postseason, they’re poised to make some noise.

JJ Redick scored 18 points, and the surging 76ers matched a franchise record with their 14th consecutive victory, 109-97 over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

Ben Simmons added 16 points, seven rebounds and nine assists, and Robert Covington had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Two years after going 10-72, the Sixers (50-30) clinched home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs and secured their first 50-win season since Allen Iverson’s 2000-01 team, which lost in the NBA Finals.

“In our profession, Brett has become a legend,” said Dallas coach Rick Carlisle, whose team has begun its own rebuild. “He’s just been unshakable as a leader and as a guy that’s always pushed his teams to always play at their highest capacity in terms of energy and effort.

“And as this thing has gone along, in the fourth or fifth year, they’ve built up the guys that they like and they’ve gotten rid of a lot of other guys that weren’t quite good enough. They’ve added a few veterans and they’ve done a great job with the draft.”

The only other time the Sixers won 14 straight in a single season, Dr. J and Moses Malone delivered Philadelphia its last NBA title in 1983.

“I wouldn’t want to play these guys in the first round with them having home-court,” Carlisle said. “Not in this place.”

But Brown, now 125-283 in his fifth year in Philly, is still taking the long view after experiencing the pain of The Process’ early years.

“We are growing a culture,” Brown said. “And, oh by the way, we’ve won 50 games and we have home-court advantage and we’ve tied a record. That’s true. But that is never really what’s most on my mind.”

Harrison Barnes scored 21 points on 9-of-25 shooting, and Dennis Smith Jr. added 20 points for the Mavericks, who have lost three straight and six of seven.

“I thought we played pretty hard,” Carlisle said. “This is a very hard team to play.”

Jazz 112, Lakers 97

In Los Angeles, Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points and Utah clinched a playoff berth.

The Jazz are the fourth team in the crowded Western Conference to lock up a postseason spot. Five clubs are still in the running for the other four positions before the regular season ends Wednesday.

Mitchell also had nine rebounds and eight assists, and Joe Ingles had 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting along with 10 assists. Jae Crowder added 18.

Raptors 112, Magic 101

In Toronto, C.J. Miles scored 22 points, OG Anunoby had a career-high 21 and the Raptors beat Orlando.

Serge Ibaka scored 13 points, and Jakob Poeltl and Delon Wright each had 12. Toronto closed out its home schedule by extending the franchise records for wins (58) and home wins (34).

Pacers 123, Hornets 117

In Charlotte, North Carolina, Domantas Sabonis scored a career-high 30 points, Victor Oladipo had 27 points on 12-of-15 shooting and Indiana beat the Hornets to keep alive its slim hopes of winning the Central Division title.

Lance Stephenson, a former Charlotte player, had 10 rebounds, 10 assists and eight points for the Pacers, who have won seven of their last nine games.

Hawks 112, Celtics 106

In Boston, Taurean Prince scored 33 points, and Atlanta rallied for the road win.

Isaiah Taylor and Dewayne Dedmon scored nine straight points for the Hawks after they trailed 103-101 with 2 minutes remaining. With the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference already locked up, Celtics coach Brad Stevens left Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier on the bench for the entire fourth quarter.

Grizzlies 130, Pistons 117

In Memphis, MarShon Brooks scored 25 points, Dillon Brooks added 22 and the Grizzlies beat Detroit to snap a four-game losing streak.

Marc Gasol and Kobi Simmons added 20 points apiece for Memphis. Gasol also had nine rebounds and nine assists. Anthony Tolliver led the Pistons with 19 points, and Luke Kennard added 18.