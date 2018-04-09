Shohei Ohtani strikes out 12 in seven-inning gem in first home start for Angels

Shohei Ohtani seemed to be the only person in Angel Stadium who wasn’t incredibly impressed while he mowed down the Oakland Athletics’ first 19 batters in order.

But when Ohtani finally yielded a hit and then struck out Matt Olson with two runners on to end the seventh inning, he gave a fist pump and a celebratory scream at the ground while the crowd rose for a standing ovation.

Even the two-way Japanese sensation realized his first home pitching start was a thrilling moment in his increasingly incredible rookie season.

Ohtani threw seven shutout innings of one-hit ball in his home debut on the mound, propelling the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-1 victory Sunday.

Marcus Semien’s clean one-out single to left broke up Ohtani’s bid for a perfect game in the seventh, but he finished the inning with his 12th strikeout. Mixing 99 mph (159 kph) fastballs with precipitous breaking pitches and tremendous professional cool, Ohtani (2-0) was too much for Oakland — until the seventh, when he showed resilience, too.

“I wanted to keep a clean zero on the board,” Ohtani said. “One hit would (mean) two runs, and it’s a huge difference. I wanted that strikeout, and I got it.”

Ohtani struck out the side twice during the latest feat in a series of early-season superlatives by the 23-year-old prodigy. He won his pitching debut in Oakland last weekend with six strong innings, and he homered in three consecutive games in Anaheim between starts in his attempt to become the first regular two-way player in decades.

“Especially with how my spring training went, I wasn’t really imagining (the start of the season) to be this good, to be honest,” Ohtani said. “I feel better every day. I feel like I’m getting used to everything more and more each day. But it’s just the first week.”

He was sharp from the beginning on a gorgeous day in Orange County, striking out the side in the first inning on 15 pitches. Ohtani struck out the side again in the fifth inning, and he fanned every Oakland batter except Jonathan Lucroy at least once.

“He got off to a good start, the crowd got into it (and) he got a little bit of a generous strike zone, all of that,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “But the bottom line is he pitched really well.”

Jed Lowrie drew a four-pitch walk after Semien’s single, but Ohtani ended the threat by inducing Khris Davis’ weak groundout before fanning Olson. He left the mound to the last of several standing ovations from his enthralled new fans in the sellout crowd — an unheard-of gathering at Angel Stadium in April.

“It’s a rare kind of talent to do it both ways, and it’s great to watch,” Angels second baseman Zack Cozart said. “It didn’t look like (the A’s) had a chance up there, the way he was throwing.”

Teammate Ian Kinsler snickered while Cozart added: “People thought he should be in the minor leagues, apparently, to start the year.”

Mike Trout and Ryan Schimpf homered, and Albert Pujols had an RBI double in the Angels’ seventh win in nine games.

Kendall Graveman (0-2) gave up five hits and four walks while failing to get out of the fourth inning for the A’s, who have lost seven of 10. Matt Joyce homered in the ninth.

Trout scored his 700th run in the first inning on Pujols’ double down the left-field line. Trout joined a club of nine players in baseball history, including Pujols, who had 200 homers and 700 runs scored before their age-27 season.

Trout also hit a long homer over the ficus trees in center field in the third inning, snapping an 0-for-15 skid on Los Angeles’ homestand. The two-time AL MVP added a bloop RBI single in the fourth to chase Graveman.

Diamondbacks 4, Ca rdinals 1

In St. Louis, Yoshihisa Hirano (1-0) pitched a perfect seventh for his first major league win, and Brad Boxberger got three outs for his fourth save.

David Peralta hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Dominic Leone (0-2) in the eighth and A.J. Pollock went deep later in the inning.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo set off a benches-clearing incident by maintaining eight-time All-Star catcher Yadier Molina was earning unwarranted strike calls with his pitch framing.

Marlins 6, Phillies 3

In Philadelphia, Jake Arrieta (0-1) lasted just four innings in his Phillies debut, allowing three runs — two earned — and three hits while striking out five.

Brian Anderson hit a tiebreaking two-run double in a three-run eighth off Luis Garcia (0-1) and Adam Morgan. Odrisamer Despaigne (2-0) pitched two hitless innings, and Brad Ziegler got three outs for his first save.

Red Sox 8, Rays 7

In Boston, Andrew Benintendi hit a tiebreaking RBI double during a wild six-run eighth inning, and the Red Sox won their eighth straight.

Orioles 8, Yankees 7

In New York, Brad Brach escaped his own bases-loaded, no-out jam in the 12th inning, getting his second save when Aaron Judge grounded into a rare pitcher-to-catcher-to-third double play and striking out Giancarlo Stanton.

Indians 3, Royals 1

In Cleveland, Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking two-run homer off Brandon Maurer (0-2) in the ninth inning

Tigers 1, White Sox 0

In Chicago, Mike Fiers combined with four relievers on a three-hitter that completed a three-game sweep.

Astros 4, Padres 1

In Houston, Max Stassi hit a three-run homer off Tyson Ross (1-1) and Charlie Morton (2-0) allowed four hits and three walks for one unearned run in six innings.

Cubs 3, Brewers 0

In Milwaukee, Jose Quintana (1-1) pitched three-hit ball over six innings, Ben Zobrist homered and Chicago finished 5-4 on its longest opening trip since going 7-5 in 1899.

Pirates 5, Reds 0

In Pittsburgh, Jameson Taillon (2-0) pitched a one-hitter for his first shutout in 45 major league starts, allowing only Tyler Mahle’s single to center with one out in the third. He struck out seven and walked two.

Blue Jays 7, Rangers 4

In Arlington, Texas, Steve Pearce homered on the first pitch of the game from Cole Hamels (1-2), and Kendrys Morales added a three-run shot in the first inning.

Dodgers 2, Giants 1 (10)

In San Francisco, Cody Bellinger overcame food poisoning to score the go-ahead run on Kyle Farmer’s pinch-hit double in the 10th inning off Pierce Johnson (0-1).

Braves 4, Rockies 0

In Denver, Sean Newcomb (1-1) allowed three hits in the first inning before retiring the next 16 batters.

Nick Markakis and Dansby Swanson hit back-to-back homers off Kyle Freeland (0-2).

Colorado scored only six runs in the series and was shut out at home for the first time since last May 27.