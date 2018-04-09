Vahid Halilhodzic axed from helm of Japan soccer team two months before World Cup finals

Vahid Halilhodzic has been dismissed as head coach of the Japanese national team, just two months before the World Cup finals, the Japanese Football Association said on Monday.

JFA President Kozo Tashima said a press conference would be held Monday afternoon, where a successor to the 65-year-old from Bosnia-Herzegovina is expected to be named.

The timing of the decision means Halihodzic’s replacement will have little time to prepare for the World Cup, where Japan has been drawn in Group H alongside Colombia, Poland and Senegal.

Japan has three friendly matches scheduled before opening its World Cup campaign against Colombia on June 19.

Halihodzic, who took over in March 2015, led the team to its sixth straight World Cup finals after it finished top of Asian qualifying Group B ahead of Saudi Arabia and Australia.

However, pressure on the 65-year-old has been building and a draw with Mali and a defeat to Ukraine in friendly matches last month did nothing to ease concerns about the team’s form heading into the World Cup.

Japan’s next warm-up game for the World Cup is against Ghana on May 30.