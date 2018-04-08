Paul George, Russell Westbrook lead Thunder to win over Rockets

The Oklahoma City Thunder adopted a simple mantra for Saturday’s game against the Houston Rockets with their playoff fate still up in the air.

“We just better not lose,” Paul George said.

For one night at least, it worked.

George and Russell Westbrook each scored 24 points, and Oklahoma City snapped Houston’s 20-game home winning streak with a 108-102 victory.

The Thunder were down one with about seven minutes left before scoring the next 11 points.

Oklahoma City (46-34) is tied with San Antonio and New Orleans for fifth in the loaded Western Conference, a half-game behind idle Utah. The Thunder can clinch a playoff spot with a victory at Miami on Monday.

“This game was important but the Monday game is just as important as this game because if we don’t take care of business Monday then this game doesn’t really mean anything,” said Carmelo Anthony, who had 22 points.

The Thunder took two of three in the season series against the NBA-best Rockets.

James Harden had 26 points for Houston, and Chris Paul added 17.

“I thought we tasted the playoff atmosphere because these guys are fighting for their lives and we’re not,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said. “It’s human nature, there’s no reward in winning.”

Paul hit a step-back jumper and Gerald Green scored to give the Rockets a 92-91 lead with 7:09 left. But Westbrook scored five quick points to start an 11-0 run by Oklahoma City that made it 102-92 with about four minutes remaining.

Houston went scoreless for more than four minutes, missing seven shots and committing three turnovers as Oklahoma City pulled away. The Thunder also blocked three shots in that span.

“Just doing what you’ve got to do to win, honestly,” Westbrook said.

Nuggets 134, Clippers 115

In Los Angeles, Will Barton scored 31 points, Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, and Denver earned its fifth consecutive victory.

The Nuggets (45-35) pulled into a tie with Minnesota for eighth in the Western Conference with two games to play. Denver visits the Timberwolves for their season finale on Wednesday night.

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES Veteran J.R. Sakuragi sets tone for Mikawa in victory over Chiba Longtime SeaHorses Mikawa bench boss Kimikazu Suzuki commands respect from his players. When he issues orders for a game, they listen. When he demands adjustments after a loss, their ears are tu... Robert Dozier drains game-winning 3-pointer in final minute as NeoPhoenx end six-game slide Robert Dozier put an exclamation point on his banner performance on Saturday night, making a go-ahead 3-pointer with 54 seconds remaining. The San-en NeoPhoenix went on to defeat the hos... 76ers collect 13th straight win LeBron James pulled Ben Simmons in for a hug, and smiled and laughed in a brief chat with Joel Embiid. Allen Iverson watched the scene with a big grin and high-fived a few fans. ...

Lou Williams scored 24 points for the Clippers (42-38), who were eliminated from playoff contention.

Pelicans 126, Warriors 120

In Oakland, Anthony Davis had 34 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots, and New Orleans snapped a 10-game losing streak to Golden State.

The Pelicans beat the Warriors for the first time since April 7, 2015, in New Orleans, and at Oracle Arena for the first time since April 24, 2012.

Golden State star Kevin Durant scored 19 of his 41 points in the third quarter. Durant also finished with 10 rebounds and five assists.

Quinn Cook, who has been an admirable fill-in for the injured Stephen Curry after his promotion from the G League, added 21 points in the Warriors’ final regular-season home game.

Spurs 116, Trail Blazers 105

In San Antonio, LaMarcus Aldridge scored 28 points to help the Spurs stop a two-game losing streak.

San Antonio can clinch a playoff spot with a victory over visiting Sacramento on Monday.

Portland (48-32) dropped its third consecutive game and missed out on an opportunity to clinch home-court advantage in the first round. Damian Lillard had 33 points for the Trail Blazers, and Evan Turner finished with 18.

Bucks 115, Knicks 102

In New York, Eric Bledsoe had 22 points and 10 assists, and Milwaukee moved into a tie for sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Khris Middleton also scored 22 points for the Bucks, who joined Miami with a 43-37 record. The Heat were blown out by the Knicks at Madison Square Garden a night earlier, but Milwaukee avoided the same fate despite playing without All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo because of a sore right ankle.

Nets 124, Bulls 96

In Chicago, Quincy Acy scored 21 points, and Brooklyn set a franchise record by making 24 3-pointers.

The Nets finished one 3-pointer shy of the NBA record set last season by Cleveland. Acy made six 3s, and Allen Crabbe hit 5 of 13 from deep on his way to 20 points.