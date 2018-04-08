Bruins stay in hunt for top seed in East

The Boston Bruins won, then got the break they needed to remain in contention for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

David Pastrnak and Tommy Wingels scored 51 seconds apart in the second period and Boston beat Ottawa 5-2 on Saturday night, a win that preserved Bruins’ chances for the No. 1 seed thanks to an overtime loss by Tampa Bay.

“It’s been a battle all year. It’s been a grind, but we’re in that position,” said Patrice Bergeron, who assisted on Pastrnak’s tying goal 8:08 into the second period.

The Bruins host Florida on Sunday night in a game postponed by a winter storm Jan. 4. Boston is one point behind Tampa Bay, which lost in overtime at Carolina, for the top spot in the East and the Atlantic Division.

Danton Heinen also scored for Boston, which added late goals by Noel Acciari and David Backes in the final two minutes to put away the Senators and complete the season sweep.

Anton Khudobin stopped 26 shots for the Bruins.

“We have a chance to move into first. That’s what we all can ask for — to have a chance,” Boston captain Zdeno Chara said. “It’s in our hands tomorrow.”

Ryan Dzingel scored both goals for Ottawa and Colin White had two assists. Daniel Taylor made 29 saves for the Senators, who finished 28-43-11 one year after reaching the Eastern Conference finals.

The Senators closed out the season with back-to-back games on the road against two of the top teams in the East. After getting shut out 4-0 at Pittsburgh on Friday night, Ottawa didn’t concede anything against the Bruins.

“We’ve got a lot of young guys and some big names missing. It could have been easy yesterday or today to come up with a poor effort or a lack of commitment,” Ottawa coach Guy Boucher said. “We were making some mental mistakes and stuff but I think the effort was there from the beginning until the end.”

After falling behind 1-0 on Dzingel’s goal 12:31 into the game, Boston tied it on Pastrnak’s power-play goal 8:08 into the second period. The tie lasted less than a minute before Wingels fired a wrist shot that Taylor got his glove on but couldn’t hold, and the puck bounced over the goal line at 8:59 of the second.

Heinen made a steal at the Boston blue line and took it the other way, beating Taylor on a wrist shot with 2:59 left in the second.

Dzingel pulled Ottawa to 3-2 at 7:07 of the third with his second goal of the game, but Acciari added an insurance goal for Boston with 1:51 left and David Backes scored on an empty net with 43 seconds left to play.

“I thought today we got better as the game went on and we really started playing our game, our style, our system and it showed on the scoreboard,” Bergeron said. “We’re in a position where we can win the conference. It’s a big feat.”

Hurricanes 3, Lightning 2 (OT)

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Elias Lindholm scored 49 seconds into overtime, and the Hurricanes prevented Tampa Bay from clinching the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Justin Williams had a goal and an assist, Jordan Staal scored a deflected goal and Phil Di Giuseppe had two assists for Carolina.

With star Steven Stamkos out for a third straight game with an upper-body injury, the Lightning earned one point for going to OT but relinquished control of the Atlantic Division race to Boston.

The Bruins, who beat Ottawa 5-2 on Saturday night, will win the division and claim the top spot in the East if they beat Florida on Sunday night.

Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 2

In Toronto, Frederik Andersen made 31 saves to set a franchise mark with his 38th win.

Auston Matthews scored his 34th goal to match his jersey number and added an assist as the Maple Leafs finished with a club-record 105 points.

Toronto still has to wait one more day to find out its first-round playoff opponent. A win by the Bruins on Sunday against Florida would see Boston move into first in the Atlantic Division and set up a meeting between the Leafs Tampa Bay.

Anything else would set up a Toronto-Boston matchup.

Predators 4, Blue Jackets 2

In Nashville, Filip Forsberg scored three goals, and the Predators finished off the best regular season in franchise history.

Nashville accepted its first Presidents’ Trophy before the game from NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly, and captain Roman Josi grabbed the trophy with his left hand before the rest of the team joined him on the ice for photos. Fans then chanted “We want the Cup” for the defending Western Conference champs who lost the Stanley Cup in six games to Pittsburgh last June.

The Predators followed up the trophy presentation by winning their franchise-record 53rd game this season to finish with 117 points.

Ducks 3, Coyotes 0

In Glendale, Arizona, Rickard Rakell had a goal and assist, and Ryan Miller made 31 saves to lead Anaheim.

Rakell added an assist and scored for the 12th time in his last 19 games. He led the playoff-bound Ducks with a career-high 34 goals and 69 points this season.

Panthers 4, Sabres 3

In Sunrise, Florida, hours after the Panthers were eliminated from playoff contention, Vincent Trocheck scored late in the third period to help Florida hold off Buffalo.

The Panthers’ slim playoff hopes ended when Philadelphia beat the New York Rangers 5-0 earlier in the day.

Jets 4, Blackhawks 1

In Winnipeg, Andrew Copp scored twice and the Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck set an NHL record for most wins in a season by an American goalie.

Hellebuyck made 30 saves to pick up his 44th win, surpassing Tom Barrasso’s 1992-93 run with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Capitals 5, Devils 3

In Washington, Alex Ovechkin scored twice to make it an NHL-leading 49 goals as the Capitals beat New Jersey.

Serenaded by chants of “We want 50,” Ovechkin wrapped up his seventh Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy as the league’s top goal-scorer and came one short of his eighth 50-goal season. Ovechkin, 32, scored for the third consecutive game and is the oldest player to lead the NHL in goals since Phil Esposito in 1974-75.

Flames 7, Golden Knights 1

In Calgary, Mark Jankowski had four goals, including his first NHL hat trick, and the Flames beat Vegas to finish a disappointing season.

Spencer Foo, Garnet Hathaway and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for Calgary, which had only nine goals while losing eight of its previous nine. The Flames finished the season 37-35-10, and will miss the playoffs for the seventh time in nine seasons. A big factor was their 17-20-4 home record, the worst since going 12-18-11 in 2000-01.

Wild 6, Sharks 3

In San Jose, Jason Zucker scored twice in the second period, Eric Staal matched the franchise record for goals in a season and Minnesota denied the Sharks home-ice advantage in the first round.

Stars 4, Kings 2

In Los Angeles, Jamie Benn had a natural hat trick in the first period to lead Dallas past the Kings.

Islanders 4, Red Wings 3 (OT)

In Detroit, John Tavares scored 3:16 into overtime as New York rallied for a win in the season finale.

Oilers 3, Canucks 2 (so)

In Edmonton, Leon Draisaitl scored in regulation and added the shootout winner to help the Oilers spoil the final game for Vancouver’s Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

Avalanche 5, Blues 2

In Denver, Nathan MacKinnon scored his first goal in 10 games, Jonathan Bernier stopped 32 shots and Colorado earned the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Flyers 5, Rangers 0

In Philadelphia, Claude Giroux earned his first career hat trick in the regular season and Philadelphia clinched a playoff berth in its final regular-season game.