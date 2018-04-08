Darvish fans nine as Cubs beat Brewers

Chicago right-hander Yu Darvish struck out nine in six innings on Saturday, but missed the chance for his first win of the year as the Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2.

Darvish gave up two hits at Miller Park, the first to Brewers first baseman Eric Thames in the fourth. With a full count, Thames cranked a slider to right to put the Brewers ahead 1-0.

Darvish struck out two before allowing his second hit to Domingo Santana on a single, and the inning ended when Jonathan Villar flied out to center. Darvish fanned all three batters in the fifth and one more in the sixth to cap off his nine total.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon was pleased to see Darvish rebound after a rocky Cubs debut. Maddon felt the right-hander got into a rhythm.

“Everything becomes sharper,” Maddon said. “I’m certain it’s a feel thing for him.”

Darvish was particularly happy with his slider, a pitch that gave him trouble in last year’s World Series and in his first start of this season.

“Overall, it was a solid game. I think it was pretty good,” Darvish said. “Although I threw three different kinds of slider, they all made an impact.”

Cubs’ third baseman Kris Bryant homered on a fly ball to left in the sixth to tie the game, but the inning ended with the game tied, and Brian Duensing took over for Darvish in the seventh.

The Brewers scored again in the eighth to take back the lead, but Ian Happ hit a tiebreaking two-run single during Chicago’s four-run ninth.

“Whatever he’s going to have tonight dinner dinner-wise is going to taste better, sleep is going to be much more tranquil and if he had a dog with him on the road he’s going to love his puppy even more,” Maddon said. “That’s what happens after a hit like that.”

Happ struck out three more times, running his team-high total to a whopping 17 in seven games, before coming up with a clutch swing in his final at-bat. With one out and the bases loaded, he dumped a 0-1 pitch from Jacob Barnes into left-center to give the Cubs a 4-2 lead.

“You’ve just got to keep working,” Happ said. “It’s the reason why we play this many games and it’s a game of averages, because there’s going to be some ups and downs. Hopefully this is going to be the biggest of the downs and I’ll get back going on a normal pace.”

Phillies 20, Marlins 1

In Philadelphia, Maikel Franco and Aaron Altherr each hit a grand slam and Carlos Santana and Jorge Alfaro also went deep as the Phillies routed Miami.

Vince Velasquez (1-1) allowed one run and four hits, striking out six in six innings.

Franco finished with six RBIs after just missing another homer when his two-run double hit high off the left-center field wall.

Marlins left-hander Dillon Peters (1-1) gave up nine runs and nine hits in 2⅔ innings.

Miami righty Junichi Tazawa was one of six pitchers to take the mound against Philadelphia, and gave up a solo homer over one inning

Giants 7, Dodgers 5 (14)

In San Francisco, Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run homer in the 14th inning, lifting the Giants to the victory and giving him a career-high six hits.

McCutchen fell behind Wilmer Font 1-2 before fouling off seven pitches. He then turned on a 2-2 pitch and drove it into the seats in left field, scoring Kelby Tomlinson and Joe Panik, who both singled off Font (0-2).

Chase Utley homered for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers’ Kenta Maeda struck out two and gave up two hits in a one-inning relief appearance.

Mets 3, Nationals 2

In Washington, Asdrubal Cabrera hit an RBI double and scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, helping New York beat the Nationals for its fourth straight win despite Bryce Harper’s fifth homer.

Dave Martinez was ejected for the first time as a manager as the NL East champions lost their fourth consecutive game to fall to 4-4. Washington’s rookie skipper put on quite an old-school show, too, throwing his cap and kicking at the dirt near home plate when he was tossed by umpire Marty Foster in the third.

Cardinals 5, Diamondbacks 3

In St. Louis, in the coldest home start in Cardinals history, Jose Martinez homered and drove in four runs as St. Louis stopped Arizona’s four-game winning streak.

It was 3 degrees Celsius at game time with a wind chill of minus 2.

Michael Wacha (1-1) outpitched Zack Greinke (1-1) despite matching a career high with five walks in the chilly weather. Four of Wacha’s walks came in the first two innings.

Both starters went five innings. Bud Norris struck out the side to earn his first save of the season.

Reds 7, Pirates 4

In Pittsburgh, Eugenio Suarez hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning to power Cincinnati to its second win of the season.

Suarez also hit a tying two-run single off Dovydas Neverauskas with two out in the sixth. He finished with three hits.

Rockies 3, Braves 2 ( 10)

In Denver, Tony Wolters drew a bases-loaded walk off Arodys Vizcaino with two outs in the 10th inning, sending the Rockies to the victory.

After Carlos Gonzalez doubled down the left field line with one out, Vizcaino (1-1) struck out Ian Desmond and intentionally walked Gerardo Parra. The runners advanced on a wild pitch before Vizcaino walked Trevor Story to load the bases.

Wolters looked at four straight pitches out of the strike zone, making a winner out of Adam Ottavino (2-0).

Astros 1, Padres 0 (10)

In Houston, four-time Gold Glove first baseman Eric Hosmer overran a towering popup with two outs in the 10th inning, allowing the ball to fall without being touched and giving the Astros a bizarre win.

A single by Brian McCann and a steal by pinch runner Derek Fisher — ruled safe after a video review flipped the call — set up the unusual ending.

Kazuhisa Makita struck out one and allowed a hit in an inning of relief.

Red Sox 10, Rays 3

In Boston, Xander Bogaerts hit the first grand slam for Boston since the end of the 2016 season and drove in a career-best six runs to carry the Red Sox to a win over the Tampa Bay for their seventh straight victory.

J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers homered for Boston, and Rick Porcello (2-0) pitched into the eighth inning.

This is just the second time in franchise history the Red Sox have lost their season opener and won the next seven. The other came in 1904, when Boston captured the AL pennant.

The Rays have lost seven straight and are off to their worst start ever after rallying for a win at home over the Red Sox on opening day.

Bogaerts hit a two-run double in Boston’s four-run first. In the second, his second career slam completely left Fenway Park over the Green Monster and came after Jake Faria (0-1) walked the bases full.

Yankees 8, Orioles 3

In New York, Sonny Gray pitched six effective innings and rookie Miguel Andujar hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly.

New York broke a 3-3 tie in the sixth on Andujar’s sacrifice fly, scoring Didi Gregorius with his first RBI of the season.

The day after the Yankees used eight pitchers in an extra-inning marathon, Gray (1-0) gave his team some much-needed length. He was charged with three runs and four hits.

Rangers 5, Blue Jays 1

In Arlington, Texas, the Rangers’ Mike Minor pitched two-hit ball over six innings to win a start for the first time since 2014.

Minor (1-1) took a no-hitter into the fifth before allowing a one-out triple to Kevin Pillar. Steve Pearce homered an inning later for Toronto’s final hit of the game. Minor had seven strikeouts and two walks.

Royals 1, Indians 0

In Cleveland, Lucas Duda homered off Trevor Bauer for the game’s only run, and Ian Kennedy pitched six shutout innings for Kansas City.

Duda’s shot in the seventh off Bauer (0-1) was one of only three hits by the Royals and a rare highlight as the teams survived nine innings with the temperature hovering around freezing.

Athletics 7, Angels 3

In Anaheim, Marcus Semien had an early two-run single for Oakland, and Andrew Triggs pitched four-hit ball into the sixth inning.

Shohei Ohtani didn’t play for the Angels while resting for his home pitching debut Sunday. The two-way Japanese sensation homered in each of Los Angeles’ last three games as a designated hitter.

Justin Upton and Luis Valbuena homered for the Angels, but their Ohtani-less lineup largely struggled against the Oakland bullpen and Triggs (1-0), who earned Oakland’s second win by a starter all season.

Mariners 11, Twins 4

In Minneapolis, playing in a Twins-record low of minus 2.7 degrees, Seattle got homers from Kyle Seager and Guillermo Heredia in a runaway victory.

Ichiro Suzuki went 2-for-3 and scored a run for the Mariners.

Ichiro would have had another hit but was robbed of a third-inning bunt single by pitcher Jose Berrios. The right-hander slid to grab the beautiful bunt near the third-base line and, from his knees, threw Ichiro out at first.

Ichiro said the bunt attempt a no-brainer with slugger Miguel Sano playing third base.

“When they have a guy who looks like a professional wrestler playing third, you think of doing things like that,” Suzuki said.

Tigers 6, White Sox 1

In Chicago, Miguel Cabrera drove in three runs and Michael Fulmer pitched shutout ball into the sixth inning.

Cabrera hit a two-run single in the third and an RBI groundout in the fifth after leaving Thursday’s game because of left hip flexor tightness.