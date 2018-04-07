Robert Dozier drains game-winning 3-pointer in final minute as NeoPhoenx end six-game slide

Robert Dozier put an exclamation point on his banner performance on Saturday night, making a go-ahead 3-pointer with 54 seconds remaining.

The San-en NeoPhoenix went on to defeat the host Toyama Grouses 74-73, ending a six-game losing streak.

Dozier, a University of Memphis alum, led the NeoPhoenix (23-27) with 22 points, including 4 of 5 from long range, and 11 rebounds. Shingo Okada and Wendell White both had 10-point outings, Atsuya Ota scored nine points and Scott Morrison and Junki Kano had seven apiece. Hayato Kawashima handed out seven assists.

Dozier’s aforementioned clutch 3 put San-en ahead 74-71. Toyama’s Clint Chapman scored an inside bucket with 35 seconds left to account for the game’s final score.

Chapman had a game-high 24 points and pulled down nine rebounds for the Grouses (21-29) and Naoki Uto finished with 19 points and eight assists. Sam Willard scored nine points and Yuki Ueta had seven.

Jets 96, SeaHorses 77

In Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, Yuki Togashi’s 22-point, eight-assist effort sparked the hosts in a battle of first-place teams.

The Jets collected their seventh consecutive victory by ending the SeaHorses’ 17-game win streak.

East Division-leading Chiba finished with 26 points from turnovers, making 11 steals along the way, with Michael Parker recording a game-high three steals.

With their offense operating at a high level, the Jets (38-12) shot 61.5 percent from inside the 3-point arc.

Parker finished with 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting and Gavin Edwards had 16 and two blocks. Leo Lyons added 15 points, making 6 of 8 shots, and Aki Chambers scored 10 points.

Kosuke Kanamaru led Mikawa (41-9) with 16 points, Keijuro Matsui scored 11 and J.R. Sakuragi, Courtney Sims and Isaac Butts all had 10 for the Central Division leaders. Sims snared 12 rebounds before fouling out, while Makoto Hiejima contributed eight points and eight assists.

It was a tight game in the first half, and Chiba was up 49-47 at halftime.

The Jets then outscored the visitors 30-15 in the third quarter.

Albirex BB 78, Diamond Dolphins 65

In Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture, Davante Gardner and Lamont Hamilton combined for 41 points and 21 rebounds as the hosts prevailed against Nagoya.

Gardner finished with 21 points and 14 boards. Hamilton’s 20-point outing included 9-for-12 shooting from the field.

Shunki Hatakeyama and Keita Imamura poured in nine points apiece for the Albirex (22-28). Kenta Morii dished out five assists.

Niigata which opened the game on a 12-0 run, outrebounded the visitors 41-26.

Justin Burrell paced the Diamond Dolphins (24-26) with 14 points and Tenketsu Harimoto scored 11. Burrell and Takaya Sasayama each had five assists.

Alvark 74, Sunrockers 69

In Tokyo, the Alvark put 12 more points on the board with the game clock stopped, which proved to be a key factor in their win over Shibuya.

Despite shooting only 65 percent (21 of 32) at the line, Tokyo had numerous more chances than the hosts. The Sunrockers were 9 of 12.

Alex Kirk had 15 points and seven boards for the Alvark (37-13) and Zack Baranski scored 11 points. Daiki Tanaka and Jawad Williams both contributed nine points, with Shohei Kikuchi scoring seven.

Tokyo took a 60-42 lead into the fourth quarter.

Robert Sacre led Shibuya (23-27) with 26 points and 12 rebounds and Leo Vendrame scored 17 points. Takashi Ito supplied 13 points, five assists and three steals.

The Sunrockers missed 18 of 22 3-point attempts.

Brex 73, Levanga 69

In Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, Jeff Gibbs’ double-double (18 points, 13 rebounds) helped carry the hosts past Hokkaido.

Yusuke Endo added 12 points for the Brex (28-22), who have won three games in a row. Kosuke Takeuchi and Ryan Rossiter contributed eight points apiece, with the latter also providing eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Tochigi overcame a poor 3-point shooting performance (4 of 16) by playing effective defense. The Levanga had 47 points through three quarters, trailing by nine at that point.

Marc Trasolini led Hokkaido (24-26) with 20 points, eight rebounds and four blocks and Ryota Sakurai scored 10 points.

Brave Thunders 83, Golden Kings 69

In Okinawa City, Kawasaki star Nick Fazekas had 35 points and 11 rebounds in a series-opening rout of the hosts.

Fazekas was 12 of 17 from the floor and sank all eight of his free throws. He also pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.

Teammates Josh Davis and Ryusei Shinoyama scored 10 points apiece and Naoto Tsuji had nine for the Brave Thunders (34-16). Yuma Fujii dished out seven assists to go along with eight points. Former NBA journeyman Lou Amundson grabbed nine rebounds in 12-plus minutes off the bench.

Kawasaki held Ryukyu to 39.7 percent shooting.

Takatoshi Furukawa paced the Golden Kings (38-12) with 15 points, including 5 of 7 on 3s. Ira Brown and Hassan Martin each had 13 points and Shota Tsuyama scored 11. Hilton Armstrong and Brown were the team leaders in rebounds (eight), while Ryuichi Kishimoto led the club with seven assists.

Martin also contributed four blocks.

Evessa 78, Susanoo Magic 69

In Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, Xavier Gibson scored 25 points and corralled 13 rebounds to lead Osaka to its third consecutive victory.

Naoya Kumagae chipped in with 11 points and eight boards and Hiroyuki Kinoshita had nine points for the Evessa (18-32).

For Shimane (8-42), Takuya Soma scored 15 points and made five steals. Gyno Pomare and Kimitake Sato both had 14 points. Pomare also hauled in 12 rebounds and handed out five assists and Kazuya “J.” Hatano added 11 points and seven rebounds.

B-Corsairs 88, Storks 50

In Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, Yokohama jumped out to a 55-23 halftime lead and cruised past Nishinomiya.

Former NBA big man Hasheem Thabeet (14 points, 14 rebounds) and Jeff Parmer (12 points, 12 boards) delivered key performances for Yokohama (14-36).

Takuya Kawamura, Kenji Yamada and Jotaro Mitsuda scored 11 points apiece, with Kawamura doling out a team-high five assists. Yamada, a key player on the B-Corsairs’ 2012-13 bj-league championship team, made his first start of the season.

Herbert Hill finished with 17 points and 12 points for the Storks (9-41) and Noriaki Dohara and Jun Taniguchi each had nine points.

Nishinomiya shot 30.4 percent from the floor.

Hannaryz 77, Lakestars 75

In Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, Joshua Smith’s 26-point, nine-rebound, six-assist effort guided Kyoto past the hosts.

The Hannaryz (31-19) got 17 points from Marcus Dove and eight apiece from Tatsuya Ito and Masaharu Kataoka. Yusuke Okada chipped in with seven points.

Shiga’s Faye Samba scored 17 points and D’or Fischer had 15 and nine rebounds. Venky Jois added nine points and 12 rebounds, Yusuke Karino matched Jois’ point total and Narito Namizato also poured in nine points and handed out eight assists for the Lakestars (17-33).

Shiga outrebounded the visitors 45-31, including 21-8 on the offensive glass.

Second-division update

Here are the results of Saturday’s B2 games:

Fighting Eagles 92, Samuraiz 73

Rizing Zephyr 94, Crane Thunders 91

Wyverns 97, Five Arrows 71

89ers 91, Big Bulls 79*

Bambitious 80, Northern Happinets 75

Robots 65, Brave Warriors 62

Firebonds 100, Wat’s 99

Volters 79, Earthfriends 67

Orange Vikings 87, Dragonflies 84

*A day after announcing his retirement at the end of this season, Sendai point guard Takehiko Shimura dished out a season-high 11 assists in the victory over Tohoku rival Iwate. The 35-year-old Shimura joined the 89ers in 2008 and has been a fan favorite over the years.