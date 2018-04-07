Yokohama’s Edison Barrios outduels Hiroshima’s Kris Johnson

Right-hander Edison Barrios allowed a run in 6-1/3 innings Saturday to help the Yokohama BayStars snap a three-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Hiroshima Carp.

Barrios (1-1) held the Carp scoreless through six innings at Mazda Stadium, and Hiroki Minei’s two-run homer in the third inning opened a gap the Carp couldn’t close. Barrios allowed five hits without a walk and fanned three batters.

Former major league left-hander Kris Johnson (1-1), the 2016 Sawamura Award winner, kept the BayStars hitless until the fifth inning, when Toshiro Miyazaki reached on a ground single. Minei followed with his two-run shot — that just eluded Ryuhei Matsuyama’s leaping effort at the left wall.

Yamato Maeda followed by reaching on an error by first baseman Brad Eldred. He advanced on Barrios’ sacrifice bunt and scored on Toshihiko Kuramoto’s fly single to center for a 3-0 lead.

The BayStars manufactured an insurance run in the sixth. Right fielder and leadoff man Kazuki Kamizato beat out an infield single, stole second and went to third on a groundout. From there, he scored on Yoshitomo Tsutsugo’s sacrifice fly.

Righty Aren Kuri replaced Johnson for the seventh but only narrowly avoided further disaster when center fielder Masayuki Kuwahara grounded out with the bases loaded to end in the inning.

Barrios left the game to Edwin Escobar after two hits and a flyout in the bottom of the seventh, but the Venezuelan lefty was yanked after allowing Ryoma Nishikawa’s RBI single. Shoichi Ino got out of the inning with a double play, but the Carp nearly came back in the eighth.

Spencer Patton walked four of the five batters he faced to force in a run and make it a 4-2 game. But southpaw Yoshiki Sunada got out of the jam, and closer Yasuaki Yamasaki worked a 1-2-3 ninth to end it.

“I have no issues with the way we played,” manager Koichi Ogata said after the Carp’s four-game home winning streak was snapped. “We showed some gutsy batting and created lots of chances. We’ll put it behind us and start over tomorrow.”

Asked about Eldred’s error, the skipper said, “Mistakes happen. I’m not planning to say this or that about it.”

After eight games, Hiroshima tops the Central League standings with six wins and two losses, while Yokohama improved to 2-5.

Swallows 15, Giants 8

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES Shohei Ohtani goes deep again in Angels' win over Athletics Rookie sensation Shohei Ohtani is making himself at home in the Big A. Ohtani hit a home run for the third straight game and the Los Angeles Angels rallied from an early six-run deficit ... Nick Martinez tosses first nine-inning complete game as Fighters top Marines Going into Friday night, Nick Martinez had never thrown a full nine innings or earned an NPB victory. Check, and check. Martinez went the distance, Brandon Laird backed him up wi... Orioles chase Masahiro Tanaka in seventh, end losing streak The Baltimore Orioles had been waiting a while for a big hit. Adam Jones was glad to step up and deliver. Jones lined a go-ahead home run, Andrew Cashner pitched six strong innings and t...

At Tokyo’s Jingu Stadium, Tokyo Yakult’s bullpen stopped Yomiuri cold after both left-handed starters were hammered early and the rivals racked up 16 hits apiece.

Tigers 3, Dragons 1

At Osaka’s Kyocera Dome, former New York Met Dillon Gee (0-2) struck out seven in eight innings for Chunichi, but a two-run homer from Yusuke Oyama secured the win for Hanshin’s Takumi Akiyama (1-1).

Former Chicago Cubs righty Rafael Dolis earned his third save.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Lions 6, Buffaloes 3

At Tokorozawa’s MetLife Dome, Shinsaburo Tawata (2-0) handed Orix its third straight loss, and a five-run fourth inning helped Seibu start the season with seven straight wins.

Fighters 9, Marines 6

At Tokyo Dome, reserve catcher Yushi Shimizu hit two of Hokkaido Nippon Ham’s six home runs that helped win a slugfest over Chiba Lotte.

Hawks 4, Eagles 3

At Sendai’s Rakuten Seimei Park, Fukuoka SoftBank’ Seiji Uebayashi, who went to high school across the street, singled in the tiebreaking run in the ninth off Tohoku Rakuten closer Yuki Matsui, and closer Dennis Sarfate earned his second save of the season.