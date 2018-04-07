Shohei Ohtani goes deep again in Angels’ win over Athletics

Rookie sensation Shohei Ohtani is making himself at home in the Big A.

Ohtani hit a home run for the third straight game and the Los Angeles Angels rallied from an early six-run deficit to beat the Oakland Athletics 13-9 on Friday night.

The two-way star connected for a long, solo drive in the second inning against Daniel Gossett. The ball landed in the rocks beyond the center-field wall after traveling 136.8 meters.

Ohtani, who is batting .462 (6-for-13) at home, drew a walk on four pitches with the bases loaded to pull the Angels within 8-7 in the fifth.

All seven of his RBIs through his first four games have come in home games.

“My goal was to reach base so that we could score as many runs as we could and make a game of it in the second half,” Ohtani said. “I’m glad it was a home run.

“Whatever happens in each at-bat — the good and the bad — I want to build from that the next time.”

Ohtani is the second Japanese to homer in three straight major league games following Hideki Matsui, who did it in 2004 and 2007 with the New York Yankees.

Ohtani is scheduled to pitch Sunday — the 23-year-old won his first big league start last weekend against the A’s.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia does not plan to use Ohtani as the designated hitter on Saturday and have him get a chance to extend his homer streak.

“There has to be point where he becomes a pitcher, not to say sometime during the season he won’t be available to do a little bit more the day before he pitches or a day after,” Scioscia said. “But certainly right now we’re going to err on the side of caution.”

Anaheim trailed 6-0 in the second. Boosted by five home runs, Oakland still led 9-7 in the seventh before third baseman Matt Chapman’s throwing error on a grounder by Zack Cozart allowed two runs. Justin Upton then broke the tie with a three-run homer.

Jim Johnson (1-0) got the win as the Angels took their third in a row and won for the sixth time in seven games. Simmons and Luis Valbuena each had two RBIs.

Orioles 7, Yankees 3 (14)

In New York, Pedro Alvarez hit a grand slam in the 14th inning, Manny Machado homered twice and Baltimore beat the Yankees after New York saw four players forced to make early exits.

Yankees starter CC Sabathia left with hip soreness, star catcher Gary Sanchez limped off with a possible leg cramp right before Alvarez struck, third baseman Brandon Drury was lifted for migraines and second baseman Tyler Wade was removed because of flu-like symptoms.

Braves 8, Rockies 3

In Denver, it was -2.7 C at game time, and Brandon McCarthy used his arm and bat to help Atlanta win in Colorado’s home opener.

Indians 3, Royals 2

In Cleveland, Michael Brantley singled home two runs in his first at-bat this season and Carlos Carrasco worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth for the Indians in their chilly home opener.

Pirates 14, Reds 3

In Pittsburgh, rookie Colin Moran had four hits and three RBIs, Starling Marte hit a bases-loaded triple and the Pirates improved to 6-1.

Brewers 5, Cubs 4

In Milwaukee, Orlando Arcia hit a game-ending single with one out in the ninth.

Padres 4, Astros 1

In Houston, Jose Pirela had three hits, including a tiebreaking, two-run double as San Diego stopped the Astros’ five-game winning streak.

Blue Jays 8, Rangers 5

In Arlington, Texas, Russell Martin homered and hit a pair of RBI singles to back six solid innings from Marco Estrada for Toronto.

Dodgers at Giants — ppd.