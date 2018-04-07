76ers collect 13th straight win

LeBron James pulled Ben Simmons in for a hug, and smiled and laughed in a brief chat with Joel Embiid.

Allen Iverson watched the scene with a big grin and high-fived a few fans.

The 76ers of the past and present sure loved LeBron — but is that appreciation enough to make him a Sixer in the future?

Simmons topped James in a triple-double battle to lead Philadelphia to its 13th straight win in its biggest game in six years, 132-130 over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

With a buzz in the city over the Sixers that hasn’t been felt since the pre-Process days, they romped to a 30-point lead in the first half and scored 78 points at the break.

“You get down 30 in the postseason, that can lose you a series,” James said.

It cost the Cavs in Philly.

Simmons had 27 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists and James, one of his mentors, had 44 points (17-of-29 shooting), 11 assists and 11 rebounds, bringing the Cavaliers to the brink of an epic comeback.

“He’s a student of the game. He wants to be great,” James said.

The Sixers (49-30) moved into third place in the Eastern Conference over the Cavaliers (49-31).

Perhaps the Cavs were fatigued from rallying from 17 points down to win Thursday against Washington. Whatever the reason, they were in a funk from the start — James even missed a dunk.

Raptors 92, Pacers 73

In Toronto, Serge Ibaka scored a season-high 25 points, DeMar DeRozan had 12 and the Raptors beat Indiana, clinching first place in the Eastern Conference for the first time in team history.

Jakbo Poeltl scored 10 points as Toronto set franchise records for wins in a season (57) and home wins (33).

Celtics 111, Bulls 104

In Boston, Greg Monroe came off the bench and had 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists and teammate Jaylen Brown added a career-high 32 points as the hosts defeated Chicago.

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES Lakers unveil statue of Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor The Lakers unveiled a statue of Elgin Baylor before Friday night's home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Baylor's statue became the sixth that decorates the front of Staples Cent... Pelicans bring back veteran guard Jordan Crawford The New Orleans Pelicans have brought back guard Jordan Crawford as the club tries to hang on to one of the final playoffs spots in the Western Conference. The Pelicans announced the move on Thu... Rockets down Blazers for 64th win of season Chris Paul didn't have a great game Tuesday after missing five of the previous six games to rest while dealing with minor injuries. The nine-time All-Star was back to his old self Thursd...

Sean Kilpatrick led the Bulls with 24 points.

Timberwolves 113, Lakers 96

In Los Angeles, Jimmy Butler scored 18 points in his return from right knee surgery, Jeff Teague had 25 points and eight assists and Minnesota beat Los Angeles.

Butler played 22½ minutes and was 7-for-10 from the field in his first game since getting hurt against Houston on Feb. 23. He had surgery two days later for a cartilage injury and missed 17 games.

Minnesota moved into sole possession of eighth place in the Western Conference.

Hawks 103, Wizards 97

In Washington, Taurean Prince scored 23 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, and Atlanta defeated the hosts.

Pelicans 122, Suns 103

In Phoenix, Nikola Mirotic scored a season-high 31 points and tied a season best with 16 rebounds, Anthony Davis had 33 points and 11 boards and New Orleans routed the Suns.

Pistons 113, Mavericks 106 (OT) In Detroit, Reggie Jackson had 12 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter and overtime and the Pistons beat Dallas.

Kings 94, Grizzlies 93

In Memphis, Bogdan Bogdanovic connected on a mid-range jumper with a second left to help Sacramento escape with a victory over the hosts.

Knicks 122, Heat 98

In New York, rookie Damyean Dotson had career-high 30 points and 11 rebounds, reserve Luke Kornet added a career-best 17 points and the Knicks blew out Miami.

Hornets 137, Magic 100

In Orlando, reserve Malik Monk scored 26 points, Frank Kaminsky added 21 and Charlotte routed the Magic.