Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly departs ICU after surgery for oral cancer

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly has been moved out of the intensive care unit after having surgery for oral cancer last week in New York City.

“Mr. Kelly continues to make solid progress in his recovery from extensive surgery for his oral cancer,” said Dr. Mark Urken of Mount Sinai West in a statement.

The retired Buffalo Bills great, now 58, was diagnosed with cancer in his jaw and had his first surgery in 2013. He needed surgery again the following year after the cancer spread to his nasal cavities.