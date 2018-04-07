/

Rikako Ikee rewrites national record in women’s 50-meter freestyle

KYODO

Rikako Ikee slashed 0.12 second off her national record in the women’s 50-meter freestyle on Friday, the fourth day of the Japan Swimming Championships.

The 17-year-old clocked 24.21 seconds to win the 50-meter title for the third straight year, adding to the 100-meter butterfly championship she also won this week at Tokyo’s Tatsumi International Swimming Center.

“Frankly, I expected to produce this time. Now I want to aim even higher,” said Ikee, who was looking ahead to two more races left on her nationals agenda. “At the moment, I’m overflowing with confidence.”

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Rikako Ikee | KYODO

,