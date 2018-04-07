Rikako Ikee rewrites national record in women’s 50-meter freestyle

Rikako Ikee slashed 0.12 second off her national record in the women’s 50-meter freestyle on Friday, the fourth day of the Japan Swimming Championships.

The 17-year-old clocked 24.21 seconds to win the 50-meter title for the third straight year, adding to the 100-meter butterfly championship she also won this week at Tokyo’s Tatsumi International Swimming Center.

“Frankly, I expected to produce this time. Now I want to aim even higher,” said Ikee, who was looking ahead to two more races left on her nationals agenda. “At the moment, I’m overflowing with confidence.”