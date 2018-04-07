FIFA senior VP David Chung steps down

David Chung abruptly resigned as FIFA’s senior vice president and a member of its ruling council on Friday after an audit of the Oceania confederation he led found “potential irregularities” on a $20 million building project in Auckland and funding was cut to the region by soccer’s world governing body.

Chung quit after seven years as president of the Oceania Football Confederation for what were described as “personal reasons.” FIFA acknowledged later in the day it has concerns about the management of the OFC under Chung but did not accuse him of wrongdoing.