Lightning outscore Sabres

TAMPA, FLORIDA – Nikita Kucherov reached a personal milestone and helped the Tampa Bay Lightning move closer to clinching the top spot in the Eastern Conference.
Kucherov became the second player in the NHL to reach 100 points this season, and the Lightning took a two-point lead in the Atlantic Division by beating the Buffalo Sabres 7-5 Friday night.
Kucherov scored in the first period and got his 100th point assisting on Dan Girardi’s goal 1:04 into the second that gave Tampa Bay a 4-2 lead.
“It’s something special,” Kucherov said. “I’ll definitely remember it the rest of my life.”
Edmonton’s Connor McDavid tops the league with 106 points. According to the NHL, this is the first season since 2009-10 with multiple 100-point players.
The Lightning got two goals from Anthony Cirelli, while Yanni Gourde, Brayden Point and Victor Hedman also scored. Alex Killorn had three assists.
Penguins 4, Senators 0
In Pittsburgh, Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel banked in goals off Craig Anderson minutes apart in the second period, and the Penguins beat Ottawa to clinch second place in the Metropolitan Division.
Ducks 5, Stars 3
In Anaheim, Jakob Silfverberg had a goal and two assists to help the Ducks down Dallas and keep up their surge toward the postseason with their ninth win in 11 games.
Blues 4, Blackhawks 1
In Chicago, Patrik Berglund scored three times, including a tiebreaking rebound goal in the third period, and St. Louis moved into position for the last Western Conference wild card.