Orioles chase Masahiro Tanaka in seventh, end losing streak

The Baltimore Orioles had been waiting a while for a big hit. Adam Jones was glad to step up and deliver.

Jones lined a go-ahead home run, Andrew Cashner pitched six strong innings and the Orioles snapped a five-game losing streak, beating the New York Yankees 5-2 on Thursday night.

Baltimore had been held to under three runs in four of its five losses. The Orioles then sent nine batters to the plate during a five-run seventh inning to put away a previously dominant Masahiro Tanaka.

“It’s huge,” said Jones, who has half of the Orioles’ six homers this season. “Then it started back over after I hit the home run. Bases got empty and then we put up three more runs.”

Giancarlo Stanton, making just his fourth big league start in left field, made a nice leaping attempt in front of the fence but wasn’t able to haul in Jones’ homer.

Aaron Judge had given New York a 1-0 lead in the sixth with his second home run of the year.

Cashner (1-1), who was hit hard in his first start of the season, held the Yankees to just one hit before serving up Judge’s home run.

The righty allowed two hits and struck out five as Baltimore bounced back from a three-game sweep at Houston.

Facing the power-hitting Big 3 — Stanton, Judge and Gary Sanchez — Cashner kept them at bay, holding them to just one hit in eight at-bats.

Judge’s fence-clearing shot was the 58th of his career in 189 games, making him the quickest to get there in MLB history.

Cashner then left it up to his offense to take care of the rest.

Brad Brach pitched the ninth for his first save of the season in two chances.

Tanaka (1-1) had won his last six home starts, including two in the 2017 postseason. He cruised during his first six innings before the Orioles chased him in the seventh.

After serving Jones’ homer on a slider, the New York right-hander retired Chris Davis before giving up a single to Tim Beckham.

“I knew it was not an ideal pitch and as soon as it left, I knew he got the barrel of the bat but I thought maybe it was 50/50,” Tanaka said through a translator.

Reliever Chad Green gave up consecutive singles and Anthony Santander hit an RBI double. Trey Mancini added a two-run single that extended the lead 5-1.

Neil Walker hit an RBI double in the bottom half, but Darren O’Day then entered with two on and got Miguel Andujar to pop out to end the inning. The Yankees loaded the bases in the eighth before Walker grounded back to O’Day.

New York had the potential tying run on deck with one out in the ninth.

Diamondbacks 3, Cardinals 1

In St. Louis, Robbie Ray worked around five walks over six innings and the bullpen closed out a two-hitter, helping Arizona spoil the Cardinals’ home opener.

Mets 8, Nationals 2

In Washington, Michael Conforto came off the disabled list to hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Stephen Strasburg, Yoenis Cespedes also went deep against the ace, and Jay Bruce tacked on an insurance grand slam for the Mets.

Red Sox 3, Rays 2 (12)

In Boston, Hanley Ramirez blooped a bases-loaded fly ball over the drawn-in outfield in right to break a 12th-inning tie after the Red Sox overcame a two-run deficit in the ninth in their home opener.

Tigers 9, White Sox 7 (10)

In Chicago, Niko Goodrum hit a two-run homer after replacing the injured Miguel Cabrera and Detroit rallied past the White Sox.

Twins 4, Mariners 2

In Minneapolis, Mitch Garver belted the go-ahead home run in the seventh, one inning after teammate Miguel Sano tied it with a two-run shot in the Twins’ chilly home opener.

Seattle’s Ichiro Suzuki was 1-for-4.

Cubs 8, Brewers 0

In Milwaukee, Jon Lester pitched six sharp innings and hit a tricky grounder that was tough to corral and Chicago blanked the hosts.

Rockies 3, Padres 1

In San Diego, Ryan McMahon drew a bases-loaded walk off All-Star closer Brad Hand to break a scoreless tie in the ninth inning, and DJ LeMahieu added a two-run single for Colorado.

Phillies 5, Marlins 0

In Philadelphia, Maikel Franco homered, tripled, singled and drove in four runs for the Phillies and Nick Pivetta struck out nine in 5⅔ innings.

Pirates 5, Reds 2

In Pittsburgh, Gregory Polanco hit a two-run home run during a four-run fifth inning to lift the Pirates past Cincinnati.

Rangers 6, Athletics 3

In Oakland, Adrian Beltre singled and doubled to become the career hits leader among Latin American-born players with 3,055 in Texas’ victory over Oakland.

Beltre surpassed Rod Carew (3,053).