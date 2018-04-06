Predators secure Presidents’ Trophy with victory over Caps

Nashville Predators players stood around the locker room after beating the Washington Capitals 4-3, huddled around cellphones watching and rooting for more franchise history.

Seconds after the Boston Bruins lost to the Florida Panthers in regulation on Thursday night, Mattias Ekholm yelled out, “Yeah boys!” as teammates high-fived to celebrate the first Presidents’ Trophy in the team’s 19-year history.

A year after the Predators made an improbable run to the Stanley Cup Final as the eighth seed in the Western Conference, they’ve clinched home ice throughout the playoffs as the top team in the NHL during the regular season.

The road to the Cup now runs through Nashville.

Captain Roman Josi scored a power-play goal in the clincher.

The Predators accomplished that in Washington thanks to two goals from Craig Smith, a game-winner from Ryan Johansen and 29 saves from backup goaltender Juuse Saros, setting a franchise record with 52 wins in the process.

Panthers 3, Bruins 2

In Sunrise, Florida, Jared McCann scored with 5:37 left and Roberto Luongo got the win in his 1,000th career game, helping the Panthers beat Boston to stay in playoff contention.

The 39-year-old Luongo became the third goalie to reach the 1,000-game mark, joining Hall of Famers Martin Brodeur (1,266) and Patrick Roy (1,029).

Canucks 4, Coyotes 3 (OT)

In Vancouver, Daniel Sedin scored on a power play 2:33 into overtime with his brother Henrik Sedin earning an assist in their final home game before retiring after 17 seasons with Vancouver.

Devils 2, Maple Leafs 1

In Newark, New Jersey, Patrick Maroon set up second-period goals by Pavel Zacha and Miles Wood and the hosts ended a five-year postseason drought.

Kings 5, Wild 4 (OT)

In Los Angeles, Dustin Brown scored his fourth goal of the game 23 seconds into overtime and Los Angeles moved into third place in the Pacific Division.

Flyers 4, Hurricanes 3

In Philadelphia, Jakub Voracek scored with 5:45 left to lift the hosts past Carolina.

Penguins 5, Blue Jackets 4 (OT)

In Columbus, Phil Kessel scored 1:06 into overtime for Pittsburgh, and the hosts earned a point to clinch a playoff spot.

Jets 2, Flames 1

In Winnipeg, Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves to tie the record for victories in a season by an American goalie and the Jets beat Calgary for their fourth straight victory.

Sharks 4, Avalanche 2

In San Jose, Logan Couture scored his NHL-leading 16th go-ahead goal six minutes into the third period for the Sharks.

Islanders 2, Rangers 1

In New York, Thomas Hickey and Anthony Beauvillier scored 2:32 apart in the second period and the Islanders edged the Rangers.

Oilers 4, Golden Knights 3

In Edmonton, Connor McDavid had three assists to push his NHL-leading points total to 106 and help the Oilers beat Vegas.

Canadiens 4, Red Wings 3

In Detroit, Nicolas Deslauriers’ second goal put Montreal ahead late in the second period and the Canadiens held on to beat the hosts.