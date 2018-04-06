Salzburg’s Takumi Minamino scores in loss to Lazio
Salzburg's Takumi Minamino celebrates after scoring a goal against Lazio in a Europa League match on Thursday in Rome. | REUTERS

Salzburg’s Takumi Minamino scores in loss to Lazio

Kyodo

Substitute Takumi Minamino scored for Salzburg in the first leg of its Europa League quarterfinal against Lazio on Thursday, but it was not enough to prevent a 4-2 loss in Rome.

With Salzburg trailing 2-1,the forward came off the bench in the 70th minute at Stadio Olimpico and immediately equalized off a pass from Israel striker Moanes Dabour.

It was Minamino’s second goal in the Europa League for the Austrian first-division side, but back-to-back strikes in the 74th and 76th minutes earned the Italian team the win.

“It’s more frustrating (to lose after scoring), but a game like this is really important for me,” Minamino said. “If I keep producing results, maybe there’s a chance (to play in the World Cup).”

Elsewhere, Marseille defender Hiroki Sakai returned from a right hip injury and played the full match for the French first-division club in its 1-0 away loss to RB Leipzig.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Salzburg's Takumi Minamino celebrates after scoring a goal against Lazio in a Europa League match on Thursday in Rome. | REUTERS

, , ,