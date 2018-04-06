Pelicans bring back veteran guard Jordan Crawford

The New Orleans Pelicans have brought back guard Jordan Crawford as the club tries to hang on to one of the final playoffs spots in the Western Conference.

The Pelicans announced the move on Thursday, but terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The 193-cm Crawford has played in 21 games for the Pelicans during parts of the past two seasons and has been a productive scorer in those outings, averaging 13.6 points.

Crawford played in only two games early this season with New Orleans, averaging 9.0 points before being waived on October 21.

Crawford has been in the NBA since 2010, also playing for Atlanta, Washington, Boston and Golden State.

He is expected to be available to play in New Orleans’ next game Friday at Phoenix.

