Rockets down Blazers for 64th win of season

Chris Paul didn’t have a great game Tuesday after missing five of the previous six games to rest while dealing with minor injuries.

The nine-time All-Star was back to his old self Thursday night.

Paul hit an off-balance layup with 0.8 seconds left to lift the Houston Rockets to a 96-94 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, who were without star Damian Lillard.

Paul scored 27 points to help Houston get its second straight victory since a loss to San Antonio. The Rockets (64-15) swept their four-game season series with Portland.

The performance came after he finished with just eight points on 3-of-11 shooting in Houston’s last game.

“There was no doubt that he was going to get back in his game,” coach Mike D’Antoni said. “This is really good for him.”

Paul said a strength of this team is that they have so many different options when they need a big play, like they did Thursday night.

“James (Harden) can take it, I can take it, we’ve got other guys . . . so you’ve got to make a choice,” he said.

The Rockets led by 24 in the second quarter and still had a big lead with about five minutes left before the Trail Blazers went on a 19-2 run to tie it at 94 with 6.1 seconds left. James Harden, who finished with 24 points, missed two free throws with 13.3 seconds left before Pat Connaughton tied it with a short basket.

Paul made the winner before crashing to the court. It gave Houston its first points since Harden made a basket with just less than four minutes left. Portland had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but C.J. McCollum’s 3-point attempt was off.

Lillard sat out after spraining his left ankle Tuesday against Dallas. Stotts didn’t set a return date but did say he expects to see him in a game before the playoffs begin.

McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 16 points, while Jusuf Nurkic had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Cavaliers 119, Wizards 115

In Cleveland, LeBron James scored 13 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter and brought the Cavaliers back from a 17-point deficit to stun Washington and maintain the No. 3 playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Pacers 126, Warriors 106

In Indianapolis, Bojan Bogdanovic had 28 points, Victor Oladipo scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half and playoff-bound Indiana beat Golden State.

Nets 119, Bucks 111

In Milwaukee, Allen Crabbe scored 25 points and hit two 3-pointers in the closing minutes of a tight game, and Brooklyn shot 48 percent from behind the arc to beat the Bucks.

Jazz 117, Clippers 95

In Salt Lake City, Donovan Mitchell scored 19 points, Rudy Gobert had 15 point and 10 rebounds and Utah beat Los Angeles for its fourth straight victory.

Nuggets 100, Timberwolves 96

In Denver, Jamal Murray had 22 points to lead six Nuggets in double figures as Denver beat Minnesota in a pivotal matchup between teams vying for a playoff spot.

Celtics lose Irving for season

The Boston Celtics have spent most of the season adjusting on the fly. Now they will have to go through the playoffs without Kyrie Irving.

The star point guard will need surgery on his left knee and is done for season. On Thursday, the team put his recovery time at four to five months.

Irving hasn’t played since March 11 and says he won’t dwell on what might have been.

“The hardest thing to do sometimes is accept the uncontrollable things life throws at you,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “It’s simply a test of your perseverance and will, to be present, even in the wake of what’s going on.”

In the upcoming surgery, two screws will be removed. They were implanted after Irving’s patellar fracture during the 2015 NBA Finals. Irving recently developed an infection at the site of the screws, and now they must be taken out.

Following his original procedure last month, the team had said the knee was structurally sound and the kneecap healed, but the wire had been putting pressure on the knee.

Nowitzki has ankle surgery

Dallas Mavericks veteran Dirk Nowitzki will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing ankle surgery, the team announced on Thursday.

Nowitzki, 39, underwent a minor procedure to clear loose bodies from the joint on Thursday.

The Mavericks have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

The German star and former NBA MVP is under contract to play one more season with the Mavericks after 20 years in the NBA.

Last week, Nowitzki, who turns 40 on June 19, said he remained determined to compete in 2018-2019.

“As of now, I’m planning to come back,” Nowitzki, told the New York Times.

“I feel great. I’ve only missed one game all season. I signed a two-year contract because I wanted to play two more years. And here we are.”