Julia Goerges ousts Naomi Osaka at Charleston Open

Naomi Osaka fell to No. 5 seed Julia Goerges in straight sets in the third round of the Charleston Open on Thursday.

Osaka, the 10th seed and recently crowned Indian Wells champion, lost 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 to Goerges despite holding a comfortable first-set lead over the German in the match played at the Family Circle Tennis Center on Daniel Island.

Coming off a straight-sets victory over Germany’s Laura Siegemund in the second round, Osaka looked primed to advance further when she jumped out to a 5-3 lead in the first stanza.

But Goerges combined delicate slices with strong returns as Osaka leaked errors and the German clawed back to force a tiebreak before sealing the set with one of her eight aces in the match.

The 20-year-old Osaka fought to equalize the second set at 3-3, but Goerges capitalized on Osaka’s numerous unforced errors to advance to a quarterfinal against No. 3 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia.

“I was thinking that I shouldn’t give up and that, no matter what, I should try to at least make it competitive,” Osaka said after the match.

“I think losses can be very helpful, too. They can be painful, but they help you probably more than easy wins, or if it looks easy, or if you just win a title.”

Osaka, who was also knocked out in the third round of the same tournament last year, said she still lacked confidence on clay despite earlier wins against Siegemund and American Jennifer Brady.

“I was able to win two matches, but I feel like that doesn’t really say I can play well on clay,” she said.

Top-seeded Caroline Garcia lost 12 of the last 17 games to fall to French countrywoman Alize Cornet.

Garcia, ranked seventh in the world, had a strong opening match at the WTA’s first clay-court tournament of the season on Tuesday and expected to keep that going against Cornet, who entered the week ranked 37th. But Cornet broke serve twice each in the second and third sets to beat Garcia for the second straight time with a 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 victory and move into the tournament quarterfinals.