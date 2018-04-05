76ers notch 12th straight victory

The Philadelphia 76ers are rolling right along without Joel Embiid.

JJ Redick scored 25 points, and the 76ers won their 12th straight game, eliminating Detroit from playoff contention with a 115-108 victory over the Pistons on Wednesday night. Embiid missed a fourth straight game because of a concussion and orbital fracture.

“Everyone in this room has stepped up since Joel went down, and we know we’re capable of winning games without him,” guard Ben Simmons said. “We told him to get ready for the playoffs and that we’ll take care of everything else. Now we’re showing that we can do that.”

The Pistons had their five-game winning streak snapped, and their defeat clinched a postseason spot for the Milwaukee Bucks. The Eastern Conference playoff field is now set, although there’s still plenty of uncertainty over the actual matchups. Philadelphia pulled even with Cleveland for third place in the East.

Anthony Tolliver scored 25 points for the Pistons and went 7 of 8 from 3-point range. Detroit was without star forward Blake Griffin, who missed his fourth straight game because of a bruised right ankle.

Embiid had surgery last weekend to repair a broken bone around his left eye. The 76ers could certainly use him, but so far, they’ve gone right on winning. Redick scored 13 points in the first quarter Wednesday, and backup big man Richaun Holmes had back-to-back dunks to give Philadelphia an 18-17 advantage. An alley-oop to Holmes put the 76ers up 36-28 after one.

The lead reached 19 in the second quarter. Philadelphia was up 65-49 at halftime, and the margin didn’t reach single digits again until the waning moments of the fourth. Detroit did manage to snap Philadelphia’s streak of nine straight double-digit wins.

Redick finished 10 of 13 from the field and 5 of 7 from beyond the arc .

Raptors 96, Celtics 78

In Toronto, DeMar DeRozan scored 16 points, Fred VanVleet and Serge Ibaka each had 15 and the Raptors moved closer to clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference by beating Boston.

Lakers 122, Spurs 112 (OT)

In Los Angeles, Kyle Kuzma had six of his 30 points in overtime and the Laekrs swept the three-game season series against San Antonio.

Heat 115, Hawks 86

In Atlanta, Kelly Olynyk scored 19 points, including 15 on five 3-pointers when Miami took the lead for good in the second period, and the Heat beat the Hawks.

Pelicans 123, Grizzlies 95

In New Orleans, E’Twaun Moore scored 30 points, and Anthony Davis had 28 points and 12 rebounds in a return to form to help the Pelicans rout Memphis.

Magic 105, Mavericks 100

In Orlando, rookie Jamel Artis had 18 points for his second straight career high for the Magic in a win over Dallas.