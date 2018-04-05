Ducks down Wild to clinch berth in playoffs

Deep into their 80th game in a season riddled with injuries and setbacks, the Anaheim Ducks still weren’t certain they were heading back to the playoffs.

So the Ducks dug down deep and came out with the ticket to the Stanley Cup tournament. And now that they’re in, their hard-earned resilience could be a nightmare for anybody in their path.

Ondrej Kase scored the tiebreaking goal on a rebound with 3:56 to play, and the Ducks clinched their sixth consecutive postseason berth with a 3-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night.

Kase secured his first 20-goal season by jumping on a long rebound of Josh Manson’s shot, and Andrew Cogliano added an empty-net goal. Nick Ritchie also scored, while Manson and Francois Beauchemin had two assists apiece as the Ducks officially extended the NHL’s second-longest streak of consecutive postseason berths — a streak they share with Minnesota.

“It’s very satisfying,” goalie Ryan Miller said. “The guys certainly turned a corner. We were grinding from the start.”

Miller made 26 saves in his first start since March 9 for the Ducks, who have won eight of 10 in their usual late-season surge.

Anaheim also leapfrogged archrival Los Angeles into third place in the Pacific Division, leading by one point with two games to play for both clubs.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES Augusta National to host women's amateur tournament Augusta National went nearly 80 years before having female members. Now the club is inviting its first female competitors. The Augusta National Women's Amateur begins next year, a 54-hol... Naomi Osaka advances to third round at Charleston Open Naomi Osaka booked a spot in the third round of the Charleston Open on Wednesday by beating Germany's Laura Siegemund in straight sets. Tenth seed Osaka defeated the world No. 74 Siegemu... Rikako Ikee, Kengo Ida set records at national championships Rikako Ikee rewrote her national 100-meter butterfly record for the second straight day on Wednesday, the second day of the Japan Swimming Championships. Ikee booked her spot on Japan's ...

The Ducks’ streak of five consecutive Pacific Division titles was ended by Vegas this season, but Anaheim’s veteran lineup remains a foreboding matchup for any playoff opponent. The Ducks still have most of the core that reached the Western Conference finals twice in the past three seasons.

“This whole year has been a bit of a struggle,” captain Ryan Getzlaf said. “With the start we had, and the players we had out of the lineup, it was tough to see the big picture at that point. Our guys did a good job battling throughout the whole year. We accomplished one goal we wanted.”

Senators 4, Sabres 2

In Buffalo, Matt Duchene scored his team-leading 27th goal for Ottawa, helping assure the Sabres of finishing last in the NHL standings.

Max McCormick, Ryan Dzingel and Alexander Burrows, with an empty-netter, also scored for the Senators.

Blackhawks 4, Blues 3

In St. Louis, Duncan Keith scored a power-play goal with 8.5 seconds left and Chicago edged the Blues.