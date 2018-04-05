Liverpool blows away Man City in first leg

The night started with their team bus being smashed up by beer cans and bottles. It ended with their Champions League ambitions in pieces, too.

Manchester City’s players learned Wednesday just why a trip to Anfield can be one of the most uncomfortable experiences in European soccer.

On an evening that will go down in the club’s long and storied lore, Liverpool reduced the best team in England to a rattled wreck by beating City 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal match, thanks to three goals in a devastating opening 31 minutes.

Mohamed Salah — with his 38th goal of the season — Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane all scored in front of The Kop, leaving City coach Pep Guardiola scratching his head as he paced his technical area and wondering where it all went wrong.

Was it the fact that his players came under attack before kickoff, with Liverpool fans chucking objects at City’s team bus as it traveled along Anfield Road — the street running alongside the stadium — before turning into the ground?

Was it his tactical decision to drop winger Raheem Sterling and play an extra central midfielder in Ilkay Gundogan, a move that completely backfired?

Or was it the fact that Liverpool can so often be just too hot to handle going forward?

It might have been a mixture of the three. And it leaves City’s dream of a treble — it has already won the League Cup and could clinch the Premier League on Saturday in record time — in tatters.

“In this room,” Guardiola said to reporters, “I think there is nobody, except the guy talking to you, who believes we can go through. There are 90 minutes more, we are going to try.”

In the other quarterfinal first leg on Wednesday, Barcelona beat Roma 4-1 thanks to a pair of own goals, by Daniele De Rossi and Kostas Manolas, and strikes by Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez.

“We committed individual mistakes and made it easier for them, and you can’t do that against Barcelona,” Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco said.

With Roma reeling following its two self-inflicted wounds, Pique added a third goal for the hosts.

Edin Dzeko pulled one back for Roma in the 80th minute before Suarez scored Barcelona’s fourth, breaking his streak of 10 matches without a goal in the competition.

Wilkins passes away at 61

Ray Wilkins, an elegant midfielder who captained England’s national soccer team and played for illustrious teams such as Manchester United, Chelsea and AC Milan in a 24-year career, died Wednesday. He was 61.

St. George’s Hospital said in a statement on behalf of Wilkins’ family that he died Wednesday morning. Wilkins had been in an induced coma after a cardiac arrest led to a fall on Friday.

Nicknamed “Butch,” Wilkins played 84 times for England — captaining the team for 10 games. He also played for Rangers and Queens Park Rangers, among others, in a club career that ended in 1997.

He went on to coach QPR and Fulham, as well as having a brief spell in charge of Jordan’s national team. He was assistant coach at a slew of clubs, most notably Chelsea from 2008-10.

Chelsea described Wilkins as a “popular and much-loved figure” who was “widely regarded by the many people who met him as one of the nicest guys in football, possessing a wonderful turn of phrase and a contagious love for the sport.”

Wilkins’ soothing voice and insight made him stand out as a commentator on British TV and radio in recent years.

As a player, he was a technically gifted midfielder, two-footed, and an intelligent passer of the ball.

Wilkins “was the consummate midfielder who possessed brilliant footballing skills and a brain to match,” Man United said in a statement.

As a player, he won the F.A. Cup with Man United in 1983 and the Scottish League title with Rangers in 1989.

In between, he moved to AC Milan in 1984 and was one of the few high-profile English players to play abroad. He played in Milan for three years before a short stint at Paris Saint-Germain.

At international level, one of Wilkins’ most famous moments came in 1986 when he became the first England player to be sent off in a World Cup after throwing the ball at a referee during a group game against Morocco.

“A wonderful footballer and a delightful man,” tweeted former England striker Gary Lineker, who played alongside Wilkins in the 1986 World Cup and finished as the tournament’s top scorer. “It was a pleasure to have played alongside him with England. No teammate was more helpful and supportive. I’ll be forever grateful.”

Wilkins is survived by his wife, Jackie, two children and several grandchildren.