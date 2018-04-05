Gamba’s Shun Nagasawa scores four first-half goals in rout of Grampus

Shun Nagasawa blasted Gamba Osaka to victory with four first-half goals against Nagoya Grampus in their Levain Cup match Wednesday night.

The 29-year-old striker scored every goal for the visitors in their 4-1 win, bringing up his hat trick in less than half an hour at Paloma Mizuho Stadium.

Nagasawa struck his final goal four minutes from the end of first-half regulation, as Nagoya’s defense leaked four goals for the second time in the competition after losing to Urawa Reds by the same score in the round-robin opener.

Ryota Aoki hit the 89th minute consolation for Grampus, who have struggled to keep a clean sheet since their return to the J. League top flight this season.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES Kashiwa falls to Jeonbuk in Asian Champions League Kashiwa Reysol crashed to a 2-0 loss against visiting South Korean side Jeonbuk Motors in the Asian Champions League on Wednesday night. Jeonbuk, the 2016 ACL winner, cemented its place atop Gro... Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunner as Madrid takes control of quarterfinal against Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo's latest masterpiece was so good even the opposing fans had to stand up and applaud. Ronaldo pulled off a spectacular overhead kick to score his second goal of the night... Cerezo beat Jeju United to keep hopes alive in Asian Champions League First-half goals from Eiichi Katayama and Yoichiro Kakitani helped Cerezo Osaka secure a vital 2-1 win Tuesday over visiting South Korean side Jeju United in the Asian Champions League. T...

The win leaves Gamba second in Group B on six points after three matches, one point behind leader Sanfrecce Hiroshima, who drew 0-0 at home with Urawa Reds in one of the other seven league cup matches played around Japan on the night.

Yokohama Marinos beat Niigata Albirex 3-1 away to top Group A on seven points, two clear of Vegalta Sendai, who beat FC Tokyo 3-0 at home.

Jubilo Iwata defeated visiting Ventforet Kofu 3-2, leaving both teams on six points in Group B alongside Shimizu S-Pulse, who defeated winless Consadole Sapporo 2-1 at home.

Vissel Kobe moved to the top of Group D on goal difference with seven points after defeating Shonan Belmare 3-0 on the road. V-Varen Nagasaki also have seven points from three matches after beating visiting Sagan Tosu 3-2 thanks to an 87th-minute winner from Daichi Inui.