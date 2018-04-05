Ohtani homers again as Angels win

Shohei Ohtani’s stellar start to his majors career continued on Wednesday when he blasted his second home run in as many days, this time aginst Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber in the Los Angeles Angels’ 3-2 extra-inning victory.

Batting eighth, Ohtani homered off the two-time American League Cy Young winner, taking him to left-center with the count at 1-1 in the fifth to bring home Andrelton Simmons who had bunted to get to first. The two-run shot in front of a crowd of 32,412 drew the Angels even at 2-2.

Just a day after opening his major league account in only his sixth at-bat — and first in Anaheim — Ohtani’s shot versus the Indians at Angel Stadium just cleared the fence as Bradley Zimmer crashed into the wall trying to run it down.

“There was a runner in scoring position so I wanted to bring him home,” the 23-year-old Ohtani said. “I wasn’t sure if the ball would clear the fence, so I ran as fast as I could. I’m glad it went over.”

In his first at-bat on Wednesday, Ohtani struck out. After his homer, in his third visit to the plate, he grounded out with the score still tied at 2-2. He returned to the plate in the 10th inning and singled up the middle.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES Japanese baseball community reacts to Shohei Ohtani's first MLB homer The Japanese baseball community was celebrating on Wednesday after former Pacific League MVP Shohei Ohtani followed up his first pitching win in the majors with a stellar batting effort in his home... Fabio Castillo pitches Lions past Hawks to win NPB debut Fabio Castillo pitched into the seventh inning to earn the win in his Nippon Professional Baseball debut as the Seibu Lions beat Pacific League champion Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks 2-1 on Wednesday. ... Shohei Ohtani hits first MLB homer in first at-bat at Angels' home stadium Shohei Ohtani got his first major league home run and his first celebratory ice bath. There could more on the way for the Japanese sensation. Ohtani hit a three-run homer in his first Angel Stad...

The deadlock was broken in the 13th inning when Zack Cozart hit his first career walk-off homer to give Los Angeles its second straight victory at home, driving the solo shot to the left off Zach McAllister (0-1).

“The pitchers kept us in the game, and we kept battling at the plate. Big win, big series win after losing the first one (on Monday), so we’re excited,” he said. “I feel like we grind, we grind at-bats, the pitchers are out there doing their thing. It’s a good group of guys, we’re having fun and we expect to win and this is a good thing, so we want to keep it going.”

Ohtani hit a three-run homer on Tuesday, two days after winning his pitching debut when Los Angeles played against the Oakland Athletics away at Oakland Coliseum.

“I started off very well (at home),” Ohtani said. “I’m really glad we can go into our next game after a walk-off win.”

Noe Ramirez (1-1), the last of nine Angels’ pitchers, picked up the win for striking out Erik Gonzalez at the top of the 13th, after Luke Bard walked two hitters to put the Indians in scoring position.