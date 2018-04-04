LeBron James too much for East-leading Raptors

Once his layup dropped, LeBron James sent another message.

As Cleveland’s crowd cheered following his artistic shot, James walked within a few feet of Toronto’s bench, pounded his chest several times and screamed, “I’m still a problem!”

The Raptors didn’t need any reminders.

James scored 27 points, the last coming on a sensational layup, and the Cavaliers continued to gain momentum with the playoffs quickly approaching by beating Toronto 112-106 on Tuesday night.

James added nine rebounds and six assists as the Cavs posted their second win in two weeks over the Eastern Conference’s top team, whose lead over second-place Boston remains at two games. This time, the Cavaliers were much healthier than when they beat the Raptors on March 21 despite missing five rotational players and coach Tyronn Lue.

Jose Calderon added 19 points and Kevin Love 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Cavs, who are 9-1 since March 17 despite not having all their pieces.

James still isn’t sure what the postseason may bring for Cleveland, which has eliminated Toronto in each of the past two postseasons.

“We don’t know what we can become,” James said. “We have no idea. But right now we’re playing good ball and we want to try to continue that. But we don’t know what we can become. We have not been whole all year.”

Heat 101, Hawks 98

In Miami, Hassan Whiteside’s tip-in with a minute left put the Heat up for good, Josh Richardson blocked a potential go-ahead shot in the final seconds and the Heat clinched their 20th playoff spot in 30 seasons by rallying to beat Atlanta.

The Heat trailed 98-90 with less than 3 minutes left, then finished the game on an 11-0 run.

Warriors 111, Thunder 107

In Oklahoma City, Kevin Durant scored 34 points while being booed throughout the game to lead Golden State over the Thunder.

Klay Thompson added 20 points for the Warriors, who evened the season series at two wins apiece despite guard Stephen Curry missing his sixth straight game with a left MCL sprain.

Rockets 120, Wizards 104

In Houston, James Harden had 38 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, leading the Rockets over Washington

At 63-15, Houston had already clinched home-court advantage throughout the playoffs, but wasn’t interested in losing any momentum against Washington.

76ers 121, Nets 95

In Philadelphia, J.J. Redick scored 19 points and Ben Simmons had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Sixers to their 11th straight victory.

Neither Simmons nor Redick played in the fourth quarter for Philadelphia, which won its third consecutive contest without All-Star center Joel Embiid. Embiid had surgery on Saturday after suffering an orbital fracture in his left eye in Wednesday’s 118-101 win over the Knicks. Embiid will be out for the remainder of the regular season and is slated to return for the playoffs, although his exact return date is not known.

Bucks 106, Celtics 102

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points and had a key block with 53 seconds left, Khris Middleton added 20 points and the Bucks held off short-handed Boston.

Eric Bledsoe added 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting for Milwaukee, which clinched its second straight winning season for the first time since back-to-back finishes over .500 in 1999-00 and 2000-01. One more win clinches a second consecutive postseason berth for the Bucks.

Bulls 120, Hornets 114

In Chicago, Lauri Markkanen scored 24 points and Sean Kilpatrick added 21 off the bench to lead the Bulls over Charlotte.

Justin Holiday had 19 points and Bobby Portis added 16 for Chicago, which has won three straight.

Mavericks 115, Trail Blazers 109

In Dallas, Dennis Smith Jr. scored 18 points, including a highlight-reel dunk to help keep the lottery-bound Mavericks ahead in a win over Portland, delaying the Trail Blazers’ hopes of clinching home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

A hodge-podge lineup kept Dallas in front in the fourth quarter, with Maxi Kleber giving them their biggest lead at 104-94 on a 3-pointer with 3:13 remaining.

Nuggets 107, Pacers 104

In Denver, Nikola Jokic scored 30 points, Jamal Murray hit a clutch 3-pointer late — his only one of the game — and the Nuggets received a boost to their playoff hopes by holding off Indiana.

Denver pulled within a half-game of New Orleans for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Jazz 117, Lakers 110

In Salt Lake City, Ricky Rubio scored 31 points on 10-of-15 shooting, added eight assists and six rebounds, and the Jazz beat Los Angeles.

Donovan Mitchell added 26 points while Rudy Gobert chipped in 12 points, 16 rebounds and five assists. Six players scored in double figures to lead the Jazz to their third straight win.

Suns 97, Kings 94

In Phoenix, Josh Jackson scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half and the Suns ended a franchise-record, 15-game losing streak with a victory over Sacramento.

Alex Len added 17 points and 15 rebounds, and Tyler Ulis had 13 points and nine assists as Phoenix held the cold-shooting Kings to 37 percent shooting.

Magic 97, Knicks 73

In New York, Mario Hezonja scored 19 points, Jamel Artis added 16 off the bench, and Orlando beat the Knicks.

Reserve Shelvin Mack had 12 points and Nikola Vucevic had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic, who snapped a three-game losing streak.