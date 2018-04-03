Satomi Suzuki sets national record in women’s 50-meter breaststroke

Satomi Suzuki set a national record in the women’s 50-meter breaststroke in a qualifying race on Tuesday, the first day of the national swimming championships.

Suzuki clocked 30.64 seconds in the non-Olympic distance race at Tatsumi International Swimming Center, slashing 0.02 second off the previous record she set at last year’s nationals.

The 27-year-old, a two-time Olympian, won silver in the 200 breaststroke and bronze medals in the 100 breaststroke and 4×100 medley relay at the 2012 London Games.