Pernilla Lindberg claims ANA Inspiration title after eight-hole playoff

Sweden’s Pernilla Lindberg drained a clutch birdie on the eighth playoff hole Monday to beat South Korea’s Park In Bee for the ANA Inspiration crown and her first LPGA victory.

After darkness suspended play on the fourth hole of a sudden-death playoff on Sunday, it took four more holes on Monday morning before Lindberg was able to sink a 30-foot birdie to top the world No. 3 for her maiden win on tour.

“I was super excited and pumped when it went in, but the first thing I told Daniel (Taylor, her caddy and fiance) was that In Bee is going to hole hers too, I know what an incredible putter she is and what a fighter she is,” said Lindberg.

“I had my mind already set on going to 17 again, and when she didn’t hole it, it is just a dream come true.”

The pair became the first golfers in the tournament’s 47-year history to return to Mission Hills Country Club on Monday to decide a winner, and the victory bumped Lindberg from 95th to 34th in the world rankings.