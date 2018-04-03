Bryce Harper continues offensive tear for red-hot Washington Nationals

Pitchers are having a hard time keeping Bryce Harper off the bases — and inside the park.

Harper’s hot start is a big reason the Washington Nationals are unbeaten.

The star slugger hit a three-run homer and the quick-scoring Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves 8-1 on Monday night for the first 4-0 start to a season in their Washington history.

Harper’s second-inning shot off Sean Newcomb (0-1) to center field gave the Nationals a 5-0 lead. He also drew four walks and scored three runs.

Harper has three homers — including two in his last two at-bats during Sunday’s 6-5 win at Cincinnati — and seven RBIs. He reached base in eight consecutive plate appearances, two shy of the Nationals record, before grounding out in the ninth.

Harper said he wasn’t far off a chance to homer in four straight at-bats.

“I got a pitch I could absolutely drive and just topped it a little bit,” he said.

Diamondbacks 8, Dodgers 7 (15)

In Phoenix, Chris Owings hit a three-run homer off All-Star closer Kenley Jansen with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings, and Arizona scored twice in the 15th to rally past Los Angeles.

The first matchup between the teams since the NL champion Dodgers swept their Division Series last October became the longest game in Chase Field history at 5 hours, 45 minutes.

Astros 6, Orioles 1

In Houston, Charlie Morton pitched six scoreless innings, Marwin Gonzalez homered and the Astros unveiled their World Series banner before defeating Baltimore in their home opener.

Indians 6, Angels 0

In Anaheim, Edwin Encarnacion hit the second inside-the-park home run of his career and Tyler Naquin and Yonder Alonso cleared the fences for Cleveland.

Rockies 7, Padres 4

In San Diego, Ian Desmond, Charlie Blackmon and DJ LeMahieu homered to power Colorado past the winless Padres.

Athletics 3, Rangers 1

In Oakland, Jed Lowrie smacked a two-out, two-run double in the seventh inning and the Athletics downed Texas, spoiling the Rangers debut of Bartolo Colon.

Red Sox 7, Marlins 3

In Miami, Brian Johnson gave the Red Sox their fifth solid start in five games, allowing one run in six innings.

Tigers 6, Twins 1

In Detroit, Francisco Liriano pitched into the seventh inning and Victor Martinez drove in three runs to hand Ron Gardenhire his first win with the Tigers.

Gardenhire won 1,068 games as Minnesota’s manager from 2002-14. This is his first year at the helm in Detroit.

Blue Jays 4, White Sox 2

In Toronto, Russell Martin, Josh Donaldson and Aledmys Diaz connected, powering the hosts to their third straight victory.

Pirates 5, Twins 4

In Pittsburgh, Colin Moran hit a first-inning grand slam in his debut at PNC Park, Jameson Taillon tied a career high with nine strikeouts and the Pirates held on for the win in their home opener.

Cardinals 8, Brewers 4

In Milwaukee, pitcher Miles Mikolas hit a home run and got the win in his return from a three-year stint with the Yomiuri Giants, and the Cardinals spoiled the Brewers’ home opener.

Reds 1, Cubs 0

In Cincinnati, rookie Tyler Mahle pitched one-hit ball for six innings, Raisel Iglesias struck out Anthony Rizzo with the bases loaded to end the eighth, and the Reds edged the Cubs for their first win of the season.

Rays at Yankees — ppd.

Phillies at Mets — ppd.