Bob Beattie, pioneer of Alpine World Cup circuit, dies at 85

The plaque that rested for years on ski icon Bob Beattie’s desk was inscribed with a matter-of-fact motto: It can be done.

An all-too-fitting mantra for the ski racing pioneer who helped launch the World Cup circuit more than 50 years ago and was part of the commentary crew that called one of the most thrilling Alpine races at the 1976 Winter Games.

Beattie died Sunday in Fruita, Colorado, after dealing with various health issues. He was 85.

“Once he made up his mind something needed to happen, he would keep pounding away until he got it done,” his son, Zeno, said in a phone interview. “He had a lot of friends and they always came up to him and said, ‘If it wasn’t for you, I never would’ve accomplished whatever.’

“He never really thought about that too much. His whole world was about working really hard. And if you worked really hard at something and you did it as a team and not as an individual you can pretty much do anything you ever wanted to do.”

Known as “Beats” or “Coach” to his friends, Beattie’s career included stints as coach of the U.S. ski team and at the University of Colorado, where he led the Buffaloes to a pair of national titles.

In addition, Beattie was paired with Frank Gifford to call one of the Winter Olympics’ most famous ski races for ABC — Austrian great Franz Klammer’s electric downhill run to capture gold in ’76.

Beattie attended Middlebury College in Vermont, where he lettered in tennis, skiing, football and cross-country running. He became the ski coach following his graduation, where the team finished third at the NCAA championships in 1956.

Soon after, he went to Boulder, Colorado, to be an assistant football coach before taking over the ski program and turning it into a national power. The Buffaloes won the title in 1959 and again in ’60.

In the mid-1960s, Beattie partnered with journalist Serge Lang and French coach Honore Bonnet to create the World Cup, with racers traveling the globe to compete.