Nicklas Backstrom, Braden Holtby lead surging Caps past Blues

Braden Holtby made a strong case for more playing time.

Holtby made 34 saves and Nicklas Backstrom started a three-goal second period as the surging Capitals beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 Monday night.

Alex Ovechkin got his league-leading 46th goal, and Alex Chiasson and Andre Burakovsky also scored to help Washington get its seventh win in eight games, and 11th in the last 13.

Holtby, who has been sharing the goaltending duties with Philipp Grubauer the past six weeks, won for the fourth time in his last five starts and improved to 7-0-0 in seven career starts against St. Louis.

Grubauer made 36 stops in a 3-1 win at Pittsburgh on Sunday that clinched the Capitals’ third straight Metropolitan Division title. Holby turned in a similarly strong effort 24 hours later.

“Both goalies are playing really well,” said coach Barry Trotz, who has not named a starter for the playoffs that begin next week. “They’re pushing each other. They’ve responded every night.”

Holtby is not worried about the future. He simply focuses on the task at hand each night.

“I’ve always been a big believer in leaving those decisions to other people and focus on your job and your job only,” Holtby said. “And that’s stopping pucks and helping this team win.”

Holtby improved to 33-16-4 on the season, while Grubauer is 15-9-3.

Maple Leafs 5, Sabres 2

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES New Zealand draws in second test against England, clinches series England's long and cheerless summer in the Southern Hemisphere ended in a final, bitter disappointment Tuesday when victory in the second test against New Zealand slipped through its fingers and... Naomi Osaka defeats Jennifer Brady in opening round at Charleston Open Naomi Osaka breezed past Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-4 on Monday to reach the second round of the Charleston Open, the largest women's-only tennis tournament in North America. Osaka, who moved... Titans agree to onie-year deal with former Redskins linebacker Will Compton The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with linebacker Will Compton, who spent the last five seasons with the Washington Redskins. The Titans announced the deal Mon...

In Toronto, William Nylander and Auston Matthews each had two goals and an assist as the playoff-bound Maple Leafs beat Buffalo.

Kings 3, Avalanche 1

In Los Angeles, Dustin Brown’s short-handed goal helped the Kings move back into third place in the Pacific Division with a win over Colorado.

Panthers 3, Hurricanes 2

In Sunrise, Florida, Alexander Petrovic delivered the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Panthers snapped a three-game skid.

Wild 3, Oilers 0

In St. Paul, Zach Parise scored twice and Devan Dubnyk made 22 saves to blank his original team, pushing Minnesota to the brink of the playoffs.

Jets 6, Senators 5

In Ottawa, Blake Wheeler scored twice and Winnipeg held off the Senators.