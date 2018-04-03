Canucks’ Sedin twins to retire after season

Vancouver Canucks forwards Henrik and Daniel Sedin announced they will retire at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old twins disclosed their plans Monday in a letter on the team’s website before addressing media later.

The Sedins are in their 17th season in the NHL, all with Vancouver. They led the Canucks to within one game of winning the 2011 Stanley Cup.

“There’s been a lot of talk,” Henrik Sedin said at Rogers Arena. “We felt the longer the season went, it became clearer to us this was going to be our last year.”

“It’s a happy day for all of us,” Daniel Sedin added. “We’re really comfortable where we’re at.”

They relived the tough early times when they were criticized for being too slow and soft, the high-flying glory days, the crushing defeats, and the last three seasons that have seen the Canucks lose more combined games than any other team in the league.

“It’s always tough losing,” said Daniel Sedin, who along with his brother will play just three more NHL games. “But with the team we had, you have to stay positive, you have to keep playing the right way, and trying to teach the young guys.”

Two likely Hall of Famers when their numbers are eventually called, Henrik Sedin has 1,068 points (240 goals, 828 assists) in 1,327 regular-season games, while Daniel Sedin has 1,038 points (391 goals, 647 assists) in 1,303 outings.