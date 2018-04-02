Final Four hero Arike Ogunbowale leads Notre Dame to title

Arike Ogunbowale hit the shot of her life — again.

Ogunbowale floated in a 3-pointer from the corner with 0.1 seconds left, lifting Notre Dame to its second women’s basketball title with a thrilling 61-58 comeback victory over Mississippi State in the NCAA championship game on Sunday night.

It was the second straight game that the junior guard hit a shot in the final second to carry the Irish. Her jumper with one second remaining in overtime knocked off previously unbeaten UConn in the semifinals Friday.

With this game tied, Ogunbowale took the inbounds pass from Jackie Young, dribbled twice toward the corner and, closely guarded, and lofted home an off-balance 3 in front of the Notre Dame bench. Close to the same spot on the court where she took down the Huskies, too.

“It just felt right,” said Ogunbowale, who scored 16 of her 18 points in the second half. “I practice late-game all the time. I just ran to Jackie and said, ‘Throw it to me, throw it to me.’ “

Ogunbowale earned most outstanding player honors for the tournament.

All the Irish players could celebrate after pulling off the biggest comeback in title game history. They rallied from a 15-point deficit in the third quarter and were down five in the final 1:58. Marina Mabrey hit a 3-pointer from the wing and Young had a shot in the lane to tie it.

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES Spurs blow away unfocused Rockets The Spurs took advantage of a Houston Rockets team that admitted to a lapse of focus after recently clinching the best record in the Western Conference, and pulled out a crucial win in its own p... Evessa too hot for Albirex to handle The Osaka Evessa offense fired on all cylinders on Sunday against the Niigata Albirex BB. Osaka's quick, proficient scoring proved too much for the visitors to handle in the series finale as the... Hot-shooting Villanova blows past Kansas to reach title game To sum things up, Villanova was feelin' it Saturday night. Like every night that ends in "Y" for the Wildcats. Like all these games where they walk away with a "W" and leave their ...

The title came 17 years to the day after Notre Dame’s only other championship in 2001 on Easter.

“It’s Easter Sunday, and all the Catholics were praying for us,” said coach Muffet McGraw, who was wearing floral shoes in honor of the holiday.

When the final buzzer sounded, a wild celebration started with the Irish faithful who were part of the sellout crowd. McGraw’s team had fallen short four times in seven years in the title game, losing in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015. Many of the Notre Dame alums who were on teams that had fallen just short of winning a title were there to enjoy it, including Natalie Achonwa, Natalie Novosel and Becca Bruszewki

This version of McGraw’s squad refused to lose, and the run was even more improbable because the Irish lost four players over the season to ACL injuries.

Tied as the clock ran down, Mississippi State star Teaira McCowan missed a layup with 27.8 seconds left, and both teams turned the ball over. McCowan then fouled out of the game stopping an Irish fast break and set up the final 3 seconds.

After Ogunbowale’s clutch shot, the officials huddled and put one-tenth of a second on the clock. A couple of Mississippi State players had already headed for the locker room, while Notre Dame players celebrated.

The court was cleared, and Mississippi State tossed a futile inbounds pass into the lane as the buzzer sounded.