Struggling Urawa fires manager Takafumi Hori

After a poor start to the 2018 J. League season, Urawa Reds announced Monday that manager Takafumi Hori has been dismissed.

Hori’s dismissal comes after three losses and two draws in the opening five matches of the first-division season, including Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Jubilo Iwata. Urawa training and youth director Tsuyoshi Otsuki will take over as temporary manager.

“I’m really sorry I made this situation. I want the club to be able to move forward with a new structure,” Hori said through the club.

The 50-year-old, who was named 2017 coach of the year by the Asian Football Confederation in November, took over for Serbian boss Mihailo Petrovic in July and led Reds to their second Asian Champions League title.

Reds, who finished in seventh place last season, are currently second from the bottom in the J1 standings.