Capitals skip celebration after win clinches division crown

There was no dogpile in the dressing room. No champagne celebration. Not even a beer. Nothing.

The Washington Capitals have been here before. Many times, actually. It’s not that they don’t appreciate winning Metropolitan Division title after Metropolitan Division title like the one they wrapped up with a 3-1 victory over rival Pittsburgh on Sunday night.

It’s just that they’re tired of division banners being the only ones raised to the rafters.

Still, star Alex Ovechkin knows not all playoff runs are created equal. The group that skated off the ice at PPG Paints Arena after keeping the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions in check for three taut and occasionally chippy periods is not the juggernaut that rolled into postseason in 2016 and 2017, only to be sent home in the second round by Pittsburgh.

“We lost lots of players,” Ovechkin said after playing in his 1,000th career regular-season game. “Guys in the locker room, experience guys. But different guys step up and they play different. . . . We play as a team.”

One that hopes following a familiar script will lead — at last — to an unfamiliar ending.

Philipp Grubauer made 36 saves to continue his push to supplant Braden Holtby as Washington’s top goaltender as the Capitals won for the 10th time in 12 games to assure themselves of home-ice advantage through the first two rounds of the playoffs.

“We had a challenge there from the beginning (of the season) on,” Grubauer said. “We lost a couple experienced guys. We learned from our mistakes and we’re still learning. It’s nice to wrap that up, for sure.”

Devils 2, Canadiens 1

In Montreal, Taylor Hall scored a short-handed goal late in the third period to lift New Jersey over the Canadiens.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES Uehara five strokes back at ANA Ayako Uehara shot a 2-under 70 on Saturday to remain five shots off the lead at the ANA Inspiration after three rounds. The 34-year-old hit three birdies and a bogey to finish the day in... Sloane Stephens beats Jelena Ostapenko for Miami Open title Half an hour after Sloane Stephens won her hometown tournament, she lingered on the confetti-covered court, posing for photos and signing autographs as if reluctant to leave Key Biscayne. Penguins beat Canadiens to clinch playoff berth Mike Sullivan knew the Stanley Cup hangover was coming. Even if the Pittsburgh Penguins coach danced around the phrase whenever the subject came up during the opening three months of the season ...

Nico Hischier tied the score early in the third and Keith Kinkaid stopped 25 shots in his sixth consecutive start for the Devils.

Predators 4, Lightning 1

In Tampa, Filip Forsbeg had two goals and an assist to lead Nashville past the Lightning.

Craig Smith and Ryan Johansen also scored to help Nashville move closer to clinching the Presidents’ Trophy with the league’s best record. Juuse Saros finished with 29 saves.

Flyers 4, Bruins 3 (OT)

In Philadelphia, Claude Giroux scored his second goal with 1:21 left in overtime and the Flyers recovered from blowing a late lead to inch closer to returning to the playoffs after a one-year absence.

Philadelphia has an eight-point lead over idle Florida, the last team that can overtake it for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Flyers have three games left and the Panthers five.

Ducks 4, Avalanche 3 (OT)

In Anaheim, Ondrej Kase scored 1:34 into overtime to cap the Ducks’ comeback from a two-goal deficit.

Andrew Cogliano had a goal and an assist, and Adam Henrique and Ryan Kesler also scored for the Ducks, who moved into third place in the Pacific Division.