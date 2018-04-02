Defending champion Astros cruise to win against Rangers

Must be nice to have a rotation so good Gerrit Cole is the No. 4 starter.

Cole struck out 11 over seven innings in his Houston debut and the World Series champion Astros rolled to an 8-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday to take three of four from their state rivals in the season-opening series.

The 2015 All-Star allowed two hits after teammate Lance McCullers Jr. struck out 10 in another easy Houston win Saturday. They followed a pair of Cy Young Award winners to the mound in Justin Verlander and Dallas Keuchel.

Cole started on opening day last year for Pittsburgh before an offseason trade to the Astros.

“This is obviously high-end stuff across the board,” Houston manager A.J. Hinch said. “Gerrit would have pitched opening day for a lot of teams, and to have him pitch the fourth game of the year is really indicative of the depth of this rotation.”

The first hit off Cole (1-0) was slugger Joey Gallo’s opposite-field homer just over the tall wall in left field in the first inning against a four-man outfield. Third baseman Alex Bregman gave chase down the line on Gallo’s first homer of the season.

Facing the four-man outfield again in the eighth, Gallo singled through the vacant left side of the infield.

“You talking about the one that went out of the ballpark?” Texas manager Jeff Banister said. “It was a great job by him beating the shift. I don’t think you can put a fifth outfielder over the fence.”

Mariners 5, Indians 4

In Seattle, Dee Gordon and Mitch Haniger homered, Mike Leake pitched seven strong innings and the Mariners topped Cleveland.

Gordon and Haniger connected in the seventh, when the Mariners broke a 2-2 tie on the way to winning the series.

Ichiro Suzuki was hitless in three at-bats for Seattle.

Twins 7, Orioles 0

In Baltimore, Jose Berrios pitched a three-hitter for his first career complete game, and Minnesota got two home runs from Brian Dozier.

Blue Jays 7, Yankees 4

In Toronto, Justin Smoak hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning and a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth to rally the Blue Jays past New York.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES Shohei Ohtani fans six, earns win in impressive MLB pitching debut Shohei Ohtani could exhale, at last having made it through a whirlwind week and not one, but two separate debuts in the big leagues. He got his first career hit, then three days later ear... Perfect Carp complete sweep of Dragons Kosuke Tanaka's two-run double broke a fifth-inning tie as the Central League champion Hiroshima Carp remained perfect for the season with an 8-3 win over the Chunichi Dragons on Sunday. Tigers ace Messenger turned uncertainty into sure thing The Hanshin Tigers' newest reliever stepped out of a plane and into the unknown in 2010. Waiting for him was a different style of the game he'd played all his life, not to mention the impending ...

Red Sox 2, Rays 1

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Hector Velazquez continued a season-opening stretch of strong starting pitching by Boston, working into the sixth inning.

Pirates 1, Tigers 0 (1st)

Pirates 8, Tigers 6 (2nd)

In Detroit, Josh Harrison, Starling Marte and David Freese homered as Pittsburgh completed a doubleheader sweep of Detroit.

The Pirates won the opener behind six no-hit innings from Trevor Williams (1-0), then took control of the second game with five runs in the fifth off Buck Farmer (0-1)

White Sox at Royals — ppd

Nationals 6, Reds 5

In Cincinnati, Bryce Harper hit two home runs, leadoff man Adam Eaton capped his big opening series with a two-run drive and Washington beat the Reds for a three-game sweep under new manager Dave Martinez.

Cardinals 5, Mets 1

In New York, Paul DeJong had the first multihomer game of his big league career, Luke Weaver held the Mets to one run in five innings and St. Louis avoided an opening three-game sweep.

Marlins 6, Cubs 0

In Miami, Dillon Peters threw six scoreless innings, Brian Anderson hit a three-run double to highlight a five-run fifth and the Marlins split their opening four-game series with the Cubs.

Dodgers 9, Giants 0

In Los Angeles, Cody Bellinger hit the Dodgers’ first home run of the season and Rich Hill threw six spotless innings as Los Angeles gained a series split with rival San Francisco.

All four games in the season-opening set were shutouts.