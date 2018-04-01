Evessa too hot for Albirex to handle

The Osaka Evessa offense fired on all cylinders on Sunday against the Niigata Albirex BB.

Osaka’s quick, proficient scoring proved too much for the visitors to handle in the series finale as the Evessa rolled to a 107-85 victory. Sharpshooter Naoya Kumagae delivered a crowd-pleasing 21-point performance, making 5 of 8 3-point attempts for the hosts, and teammate Keith Benson notched a double-double with 21 points on 10-for-14 shooting and 11 rebounds.

The Evessa, winners of two straight, outscored Niigata 62-36 in the first and fourth quarters.

Floor leader Hiroyuki Kinoshita added 17 points, including 4 of 6 on 3s, with four assists for Osaka (17-32), and Xavier Gibson contributed 13 points (three dunks) and seven rebounds. David Wear chipped in with 12 points and eight boards and Shota Konno scored eight points.

With a green light from bench boss Dai Oketani, the Evessa players fired up 3s early and often. They made 13 of 27 in the rout.

Davante Gardner had a game-high 39 points and 10 rebounds for Niigata (21-28). Kei Igarashi and Lamont Hamilton each had 12 points.

SeaHorses 92, NeoPhoenix 89 (OT)

In Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, J.R. Sakuragi’s 24-point, 12-rebound, nine-assist performance played a big part in Mikawa’s overtime triumph over San-en.

The SeaHorses (41-8) extended their winning streak to 17 games.

Makoto Hiejima contributed 20 points and six assists for Mikawa and Kosuke Kanamaru had 16 points. Ryoma Hashimoto poured in 11 points and Isaac Butts corralled 10 rebounds (five offensive).

The NeoPhoenix (22-27) lost their sixth straight game despite a 42-point performance by Wendell White, who also finished with 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block. Shuto Tawatari had 20 points, Scott Morrison added 10 and Atsuya Ota eight.

White took 33 shots in the series finale and made 16. He was 6 of 15 from beyond the arc.

Jets 106, Levanga 88

In Sapporo, Chiba’s impressive start was too much for the hosts to overcome.

The Jets led 31-10 after one quarter en route to their sixth consecutive win.

Gavin Edwards had 30 points and 10 boards for East Division-leading Chiba (37-12). Aki Chambers contributed 24 points on 11-for-134 shooting and Michael Parker added 13 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Teammates Edwards, Kosuke Ishii and Ryumo Ono also had three steals apiece.

Ono had an 11-point game and Ishii dished out seven assists, with Yuki Togashi contributing five more assists.

Dijon Thompson led Hokkaido (24-25) with 22 points and hauled in eight rebounds. Marc Trasolini scored 18 points and Daniel Miller had 10. Kohei Sekino put nine points on the board and Takehiko Orimo and Asahi Tajima each scored seven points. Tajima also dished out seven assists.

Grouses 84, B-Corsairs 82

In Toyama, Yuki Ueta completed an old-school three-point play with 7 seconds remaining and the Grouses salvaged a series split with Yokohama.

Ueta nailed a go-ahead inside jumper, then sank a free throw to account for the game’s final score.

Naoki Uto had 30 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and four steals for Toyama (21-28) and Ueta finished with 13 points. Sam Willard contributed 11 points and 13 rebounds, while Dexter Pittman had 10 points.

The Grouses dominated on the boards, outrebounding the visitors 43-24.

Takuya Kawamura paced the B-Corsairs (13-36) with 18 points and Hasheem Thabeet added 14 points, seven rebounds and five blocks. Jotaro Mitsuda scored 11 points and Masashi Hosoya had 10 points and seven assists.

Yokohama shot 11-for-20 at the free-throw line, and Jeff Parmer missed two foul shots with 14 seconds to play.

Lakestars 82, Diamond Dolphins 66

In Komaki, Aichi Prefecture, Yusuke Karino’s hot shooting ignited Shiga in its second victory in as many days over the hosts.

Karino poured in 18 points on 6-for-7 shooting, including 5 of 5 from 3-point range. D’or Fischer contributed 15 points and 13 boards and Faye Samba had a 13-point outing for the Lakestars (17-32). Narito Namizato had nine points and threaded the needle on numerous pinpoint passes to the tune of 12 assists. Koyo Takahashi also scored nine points.

Tenketsu Harimoto led Nagoya (24-25) with 15 points, Justin Burrell scored 14, Jerome Tillman had 12 and Craig Brackins 11. Shuto Ando provided five assists.

Golden Kings 76, Hannaryz 65

In Kyoto, Ryuichi Kishimoto scored 18 points and handed out eight assists and Ryukyu completed a two-game sweep of the hosts.

Hassan Martin poured in 18 points for the Golden Kings (38-11), who have won four straight. Ira Brown finished with 15 points and five steals and Naoki Tashiro had 11 points. Takumi Ishizaki contributed five assists in 13-plus minutes off the bench.

The out-of-towners led 33-27 at halftime.

Kyoto’s Joshua Smith had 19 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Tatusya Ito added 14 points and six assists with five turnovers. Small forward Kevin Hareyama put 11 points on the board and Yuya Nagayoshi scored nine points.

The Hannaryz (30-19) finished with 19 assists and 19 turnovers.

Storks 69, Susanoo Magic 61

In Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, Herbert Hill’s double-double (20 points, 11 rebounds) and Noriaki Dohara’s 18-point effort helped push the hosts past Shimane for a bounce-back win.

Naoki Tani chipped in with eight points and big man Cameron Ridley, who’s averaging 7.1 rebounds per game, grabbed 11 boards for the Storks (9-40).

Gyno Pomare paced the Susanoo Magic, who snapped a 21-game losing streak in the series opener, with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Al Thornton scored 12 points and Kimitake Sato and Akihisa Kosaka had eight apiece for Shimane (8-41).

Second-division update

Here are the results of Sunday’s B2 games:

Dragonflies 84, Firebonds 73

Wat’s 85, Brave Warriors 81

Wyverns 78, Bambitious 77

Orange Vikings 88, Big Bulls 61

Crane Thunders 91, Samuraiz 75

Rizing Zephyr 81, Northern Happinets 71*

Volters 94, Five Arrows 77

Fighting Eagles 78, Earthfriends 73

Robots 84, 89ers 76

* Note: Fukuoka halted Akita’s 22-game win streak. Josh Peppers and Daisuke Kobayashi scored 23 and 22 points, respectively for the victorious Rizing Zephyr (40-9). The Northern Happinets slipped to 44-5.