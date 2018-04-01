Several top European teams interested in Shoya Nakajima, claims Portuguese club

A number of European clubs have asked about acquiring Japan attacker Shoya Nakajima, the chairman of his Portuguese Primeira Liga club revealed Saturday.

The 23-year-old Nakajima, who scored on his national team debut on March 23, has nine goals this season for Portimonense. According to chairman Rodiney Sampaio, Spanish club Atletico Madrid and German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are among the teams hoping to acquire Nakajima.

Nakajima joined Portimonense on loan last Aug. 1 from J. League first-division side FC Tokyo.