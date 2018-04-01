Ichiro’s big day can’t save Mariners

Ichiro Suzuki got his first hits since returning to the Seattle Mariners and stole a home run from the Cleveland Indians in Saturday’s 6-5 loss.

The 44-year-old Ichiro went 2-for-4 and surpassed Hall of Famer Cap Anson to place 21st on Major League Baseball’s all-time hit list with 3,082. He singled in third and seventh, and scored on Jean Segura’s third-inning RBI.

“I spent the postseason not knowing I could pull off that first hit. In that sense, it means a lot to me,” he said after beating out a single to second.

But the game’s highlight was his third-inning catch in left, where he caught a would-be home run from Jose Ramirez in front of 35,881 fans. Ichiro timed his leap and snared the ball just before it hit off the top of the wall.

“It wasn’t really a difficult play. But it was good that (Ramirez) hit that ball early in the season, because it helps me make an impression,” Ichiro said.

The Indians took the lead on Yonder Alonso’s first-inning grand slam. Mitch Haniger homered for the Mariners in the second and Ichiro singled and scored the first of two Seattle runs in the third.

But Brazilian Jan Gomes struck a two-run homer in the fourth as Cleveland put the game out of reach.

Dodgers 5, Giants 0

In Los Angeles, Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda scattered five hits and a walk, while striking out 10 for the second time in the majors as the Dodgers beat the Giants for their first win of the season.

Maeda was lifted after five innings, when his pitch count hit 90, but three relievers completed the shutout to secure the right-hander’s win.

“I’m glad we could finish my first start with a win,” said Maeda.

Cubs 10, Marlins 6 (10)

In Miami, Ben Zobrist hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the 10th and Kris Bryant followed with a three-run double, sending Chicago to the win after Yu Darvish struggled in his Cubs debut.

Darvish pitched 4⅓ innings and was charged with five runs and five hits. He finalized a $126 million, six-year deal with Chicago in February.

Brewers 7, Padres 3

In San Diego, Christian Yelich tied his career high with five hits, leading the Brewers to a sweep of their season-opening series.

Nationals 13, Reds 7

In Cincinnati, Adam Eaton had a solo homer among his career-high five hits and Brian Goodwin hit his first career grand slam.

Blue Jays 5, Yankees 3

In Toronto, Yangervis Solarte hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning, and Kevin Pillar added an insurance run by stealing second, third and home.

Rockies 2, Diamondbacks 1

In Phoenix, Charlie Blackmon homered twice, helping Colorado salvage the finale of its season-opening series.

Twins 6, Orioles 2

In Baltimore, Minnesota right-hander Kyle Gibson pitched six hitless innings before being replaced by Ryan Pressly, who kept the no-hitter intact until the eighth.

Braves 15, Phillies 2

In Atlanta, Ender Inciarte drove in four runs with three hits, and Ryan Flaherty had four hits and scored four time.

White Sox 4, Royals 3

In Kansas City, Welington Castillo hit a two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning to lift Chicago to the victory.

Astros 9, Rangers 3

In Arlington, Texas, Lance McCullers Jr. struck out 10 in 5⅓ innings and Carlos Correa hit a two-run homer for Houston.

Red Sox 3, Rays 2

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Xander Bogaerts homered for Boston, and Rick Porcello carried a shutout into the sixth inning.

Mets 6, Cardinals 2

In New York, Yoenis Cespedes and Travis d’Arnaud homered, Todd Frazier drove in three runs and the Mets opened at 2-0 for the first time since 2013.

Angels 8, Athletics 3

In Oakland, Mike Trout had three hits and two RBIs, Zack Cozart also drove in two runs and the Angels finished with 12 hits.

Pirates at Tigers — ppd.