Uehara five strokes back at ANA

Ayako Uehara shot a 2-under 70 on Saturday to remain five shots off the lead at the ANA Inspiration after three rounds.

The 34-year-old hit three birdies and a bogey to finish the day in ninth place at 9 under for the tournament, the first of the year’s five women’s majors.

“I made a good start with consecutive birdies. I played well at the key moments, so there were really no negative points,” Uehara said.

Sweden’s Pernilla Lindberg also shot 70 to take sole share of the lead after joint overnight leader Park Sung-hyun hit a 2-over 74 to fall four shots off the pace.

The 31-year-old Swede shot a 2-under 70 on another hot and mostly calm day at Mission Hills, pulling away when Park collapsed on the back nine.

“I felt calm out there. I had fun,” Lindberg said. “I went out there today and said, ‘How often do you get this chance? So I’m just going to enjoy it.’ And that’s what I did.”

At 14 under, Lindberg holds a three-stroke lead over American Amy Olson in second place.

Lindberg was two strokes behind Park after the fourth-ranked South Korean player made her third straight birdie on the par-5 11th. They were then put on the clock for slow play, and Park dropped five strokes in the next five holes.

“It was a rough day,” Park said.

The U.S. Women’s Open champion bogeyed Nos. 12 and 13, had a double bogey on the par-4 14th after taking two shots to get out of the back bunker, and bogeyed the 16th.

Uehara sits one stroke behind Park and five others tied for third, and will need an inspired final round Sunday if she is to become the first Japanese woman to win a major since Hisako Higuchi claimed the LPGA championship in 1977.

“I still have 18 holes left, so I’m going to play hard and also hope for some luck,” Uehara said.

Among the other Japanese players, 19-year-old Nasa Hataoka is tied for 32nd at 3 under following her round of 70, while Ai Suzuki, the money leader on the Japan LPGA tour last season, is 9 over for the tournament after shooting 80.