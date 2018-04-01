Penguins beat Canadiens to clinch playoff berth

Mike Sullivan knew the Stanley Cup hangover was coming. Even if the Pittsburgh Penguins coach danced around the phrase whenever the subject came up during the opening three months of the season as the two-time defending champions alternated between sizzling and sleepy.

“The first part of the year was a bit of a struggle,” Sullivan said. “It wasn’t anything we didn’t anticipate as a coaching staff going into it.”

Sullivan didn’t panic — to be fair, he never really does — and instead offered a reminder to his team that nothing was inevitable.

Maybe not. It just sort of feels that way in Pittsburgh when Sidney Crosby and the Penguins are involved.

The proof came on Saturday night, when a pair of third-period goals by the NHL’s best power play pushed Pittsburgh to a 5-2 victory over Montreal to clinch a franchise-record 12th straight postseason berth.

“If you don’t make it to the playoffs you can’t win the Stanley Cup,” said forward Patric Hornqvist, who picked up the 200th goal of his career in the first period. “That’s the first step in this room, to make the playoffs. Now we have to make sure we try to get better every single time we come to the rink. We know what it’s all about in the playoffs. Hopefully we’ll have a really fun run.”

Something that’s become a rite of spring since Sullivan took over in December 2015. The Penguins became the first club in nearly 20 years to win back-to-back Cups last June and considering their play since New Year’s Day, they look like a very legitimate threat to give the NHL its first three-peat since the New York Islanders won four straight from 1980-83.

Pittsburgh is now 26-10-3 in 2018, a surge that’s pulled the Penguins within three points of first-place Washington in the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals visit PPG Paints Arena on Sunday night.

“By no means are we satisfied,” Sullivan said. “We know there’s another level to our team and that’s what we’re striving for.”

Golden Knights 3, Sharks 2

In Las Vegas, William Karlsson scored a short-handed goal in the third period, and the expansion Golden Knights clinched the Pacific Division title.

Stars 4, Wild 1

In Dallas, John Klingberg scored and added to his NHL-leading assist total for defensemen, helping the Stars to the victory.

Bruins 5, Panthers 1

In Boston, Jake DeBrusk scored twice in his first game in more than two weeks, and Tuukka Rask stopped 30 shots to help the Bruins move back into first place in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Canucks 5, Blue Jackets 4 (OT)

In Vancouver, Alex Edler scored 1:21 into overtime to lift the Canucks to its season high-tying fourth straight win.

Jets 3, Maple Leafs 1

In Toronto, Josh Morrissey and Dustin Byfuglien scored 1:10 apart in the second period as Winnipeg beat Toronto in a matchup of the only two Canadian teams headed to the playoffs.

Sabres 7, Predators 4

In Nashville, Sam Reinhart had a hat trick with Jack Eichel adding a career-high five assists as NHL-worst Buffalo stunned the league-leading Predators.

Rangers 2, Hurricanes 1

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Ryan Sproul scored and Kevin Hayes added a short-handed goal to help New York eliminate the Hurricanes from the playoff race.

Devils 4, Islanders 3

In Newark, New Jersey, Taylor Hall scored twice and the Devils took a major step toward their first playoff berth since 2012.

Coyotes 6, Blues 0

In Glendale, Arizona, Antti Raanta stopped 34 shots for his third shutout of the season and the Coyotes scored three goals in the second period to beat playoff-chasing St. Louis.

Red Wings 2, Senators 0

In Detroit, Jimmy Howard stopped 31 shots for his first shutout of the season, leading the Red Wings to their third straight win.

Flames 3, Oilers 2

In Calgary, Mikael Backlund had a goal and an assist, helping the Flames snap a seven-game skid.